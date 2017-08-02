

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent climbed 72.4 percent to 36.60 billion Japanese yen from 21.23 billion yen last year. Earnings per share grew to 61.23 yen from 35.51 yen a year ago.



Operating income, meanwhile, declined 23.9 percent to 39.93 billion yen from 52.44 billion yen last year due to the wholesales reduction and R&D costs increase for the future growth, the company said.



Net sales for the quarter increased 3.3 percent to 802.06 billion yen from 776.20 billion yen a year ago.



Global retail volume for the first three months of the year was 377 thousand units, up 0.6% year on year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company continues to project attributable net income of 100 billion yen or 167.28 yen per share, a growth of 6.6 percent from last year. Operating income would grow 19.3 percent to 150 billion yen, and net sales would grow 4.2 percent to 3.35 trillion yen from the previous year.



