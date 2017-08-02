

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian shares rose broadly on Wednesday as Apple reported better-than-expected financial results and weak U.S. personal income and manufacturing data helped investors pare back their expectations for rate increases this year.



China's Shanghai Composite index closed 7.58 points or 0.23 percent lower at 3,285.06 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.32 percent at 27,629 in late trade.



Japanese shares hit a 1-1/2-week high as solid quarterly results from domestic companies helped offset concerns over a rising yen.



The Nikkei average rose 94.25 points or 0.47 percent to 20,080.04, its highest level since July 21. The broader Topix index closed 0.36 percent higher at 1,634.38.



Honda Motor rallied 2.8 percent after the automaker reported upbeat earnings results for the first quarter and raised its full-year outlook.



Apple suppliers TDK Corp, Taiyo Yuden and Murata Manufacturing jumped 3-5 percent after the iPhone maker delivered surprisingly strong fiscal third-quarter earnings.



Australian shares fell, dragged down by banks and resource stocks. Investors ignored positive building approvals and services sector data. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 28.20 points or 0.49 percent to 5,744.20 while the broader Ordinaries index shed 26.10 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 5,794.50.



Weaker commodity prices weighed on miners, with BHP Billiton losing 1.6 percent and Fortescue Metals Group ending down 1.2 percent. Rio Tinto slipped 0.2 percent before releasing its earnings results after the market close.



Energy majors Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Origin Energy and Beach Energy slid about 1 percent each as oil fell from a two-month high on data showing a surprise build in U.S. inventories. The big four banks fell between 0.4 percent and 1 percent.



Seoul stocks eked out modest gains, led by large-cap tech and telecom shares buoyed by Apple Inc.'s strong earnings.



The benchmark Kospi inched up 4.67 points or 0.19 percent to 2,427.63, with Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and SK Telecom rising 1-4 percent.



New Zealand shares extended gains for the third consecutive session despite data showing a surprise drop in job growth in the second quarter. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 18.87 points or 0.24 percent to 7,748.31, led by healthcare stocks.



India's Sensex was moving down 0.2 percent ahead of the RBI interest-rate decision. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was edging up 0.1 percent, Malaysia's KLSE Composite was adding 0.2 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was up 0.1 percent and the Taiwan Weighted advanced 0.8 percent.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as strong earnings news helped investors shrug off weak personal income and manufacturing data.



The Dow rose 0.3 percent to close at another fresh record high, while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 edged up around 0.2 percent each.



