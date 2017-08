MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment declined further in July to the lowest level in eight years, the labor ministry reported Wednesday.



Unemployment decreased 26,887 in July from the previous month. The number of unemployed totaled 3.33 million, the lowest in eight years, the ministry said.



Compared to previous year, unemployment decreased by 347,137.



Unemployment among youth aged below 25 fell by 34,317 or 11.9 percent annually in July.



