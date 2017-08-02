TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- ATLAS Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights Atlas Mara Limited are attached: (ii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting x rights are attached ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (please specify): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the Barclays Plc notification obligation: (iii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):(iv) Barclays Capital Securities Ltd ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or 13/07/2017 reached: (v) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified: 17/07/2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or 5% reached:(vi, vii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8. Notified details: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A: Voting rights attached to shares(viii, ix) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type of Situation previous Resulting situation after the triggering shares if to the triggering transaction possible transaction using the ISIN CODE -------------------------------------------------------------- Number Number Number Number of voting % of voting of of of shares rights rights (x) Shares Voting Rights ------------------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct (xi) (xii) Direct Indirect ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1,447,800 1,447,800 6,078,328 6,078,328 Nil 7.81 Nil VGG0697K1066 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B: Qualifying Financial Instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation after the triggering transaction ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of instrument date(xiii) Conversion rights that may voting Period(xiv) be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation after the triggering transaction ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Exercise Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of voting financial price date Conversion voting rights rights (xix, xx) instrument (xvii) period(xviii)instrument refers to ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nil Nominal Delta ----------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total (A+B+C) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6,078,328 7.81 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proxy Voting: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10. Name of the proxy holder: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13. Additional information: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14. Contact name: James Gibson ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15. Contact telephone number: +44 (0) 20 3555 4619 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

