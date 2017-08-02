

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK construction activity growth eased to a 11-month low in July, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply/Markit construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell more-than-expected to 51.9 in July from 54.8 in June.



The expected score was 54.0. The reading signaled the weakest construction performance since August 2016.



The slowdown reflected lower volumes of commercial building and a softer expansion of housing activity. The survey revealed a reduction in new business volumes for the first time since August 2016.



Deteriorating order books resulted in more cautious staff recruitment policies.



At the same time, input cost inflation remained elevated and close to the peaks seen at the start of 2017, which was partly linked to prices for imported items.



'Worries about the economic outlook and heightened political uncertainty were key factors contributing to subdued demand,' Tim Moore, associate director at IHS Markit, said.



