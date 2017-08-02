DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- The Pulse Beverage Corporation ("Pulse") (OTCQB: PLSB) announced today that it is now shipping Pulse's Natural Cabana® Lemonades and Limeades to Fiesta Mart. This new regional grocery chain based in the Houston, Texas area has over 60 separate store fronts and are a well-established grocery chain serving the greater Houston area. They will stock and sell Pulse's Natural Cabana® Lemonades and Limeades to their entire base of grocery stores in a warehouse direct distribution agreement.

Robert Yates, CEO of Pulse, said, "We are very pleased to expand our reach into Fiesta Mart's grocery chain and provide their customers with the best tasting lemonades and limeades in the industry. Houston, being a large area in the sunbelt region of the United States has many thirsty customers who are now able to purchase and consume our refreshing beverages."

Robert Yates also said, "We think that we are getting significant traction in the sunbelt, particularly Texas where consumers have a natural affinity for our products. The hot weather for most of the year provides us with a great opportunity to expand our brand awareness. We anticipate that this new relationship will get us in front of additional opportunities throughout the sunbelt in the upcoming months and we look forward to announcing additional distribution wins in the near term."

About Fiesta Mart

In 1972, Fiesta Mart was co-founded in Houston by Donald Bonham and O. C. Mendenhall. By 1982, Fiesta had become a huge success. Fiesta's "open market" layout and large variety of products and services appealed to Houston's large international community.

Today, there are more than 60 Fiesta stores open in the Houston, Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth markets, serving customers from over 90 countries of origin.

About Pulse Beverage Corporation

Pulse Beverage Corporation ("Pulse") is an emerging beverage company that offers Natural Cabana® Lemonade/Limeade in 7 great tasting, low-calorie flavors and Natural Cabana® Coconut Water in pineapple and natural flavors. With Pulse's revamped business model, utilizing warehouse direct and key accounts, Pulse directly teams up with major retailers like Walmart, Albertsons/Safeway, Kroger, Stater Bros, Food Max, Houchens, Kmart, 7-Eleven, United C- stores, Weis Markets, King Kullen, Hy-Vee Supermarket, WinCo Foods, Price Less Markets, Gristede's Foods, Toot n Totem and Travel America. Consumers easily find Pulse's prominently displayed products thereby increasing revenue and earnings for shareholders of Pulse.

For more information, please visit: www.pulsebeverage.com or email info@pulsebeverage.com.

