A Community Comes Together in Silence

LONDON, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Notting Hill Carnival announces one-minute silence to show respect for Grenfell Tower Victims.

At 3pm onMonday 28thAugust, the 51stNotting Hill Carnivalwill fall silent for one minute.

Countless whistles, steel drums, sound systems and hundreds of thousands of voices will fall silent - in unity, respect, sorrow and solidarity for, and with, the victims and survivors of Grenfell Tower.

"We have been thinking hard about how Carnival can show support for our surviving friends and neighbours, as well as our respect and sorrow for those we have lost,"explained Pepe Francis MBE, Chair of London Notting Hill Carnival Enterprises Trust (LNHCET)."After all, Carnival is and always has been about togetherness and solidarity. It's the heart and soul of our community - so it feels right that we continue celebrating the vibrant culture, diversity and unity we all need now more than ever - and that we all pause to think about what's happened. That's why we are working with our event managers and all concerned to halt the music at 3pm for a minute's silent contemplation."

In conclusion, Pepe Francis added,"We don't pretend we can give solace. But we can, and will, offer respect and solidarity. Carnival is a celebration ofculture,inclusivity, diversity and harmony and we will not provide a platform for those who espouse the politics of division and hate and who seek to create disharmony. We will focus on what we do best: providing joy and release through Carnival's music and dance - and, this year, take time to show proper respect for our grieving friends and neighbours."