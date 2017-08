LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Chartered Plc. (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) Wednesday announced a surge in first half pre-tax profit to $1.92 billion from $994 million last year. Profit attributable to the company climbed to $971 million from $465 million in the prior year. Underlying earnings per share was 34.3 cents, up from 14.2 cents a year ago.



Operating Income for the period rose to $7.22 billion from $7.005 billion a year ago.



