

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were marginally lower on Wednesday as banks and automakers fell, offsetting gains in the technology sector.



The benchmark DAX was down 17 points or 0.14 percent at 12,234 in late opening deals after rallying as much as 1.1 percent the previous day.



Commerzbank shares dropped 0.4 percent after the bank reported a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss due to high restructuring costs.



Rival Deutsche Bank slid half a percent on a Bloomberg report that it expects to shift about 4,000 jobs to continental Europe from the U.K. over several years post-Brexit.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen fell between half a percent and 1 percent after U.S. auto sales fell in July.



Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor jumped 3.5 percent after the iPhone maker delivered surprisingly strong fiscal third-quarter earnings.



Lufthansa rallied 3 percent. The airline's second-quarter net profit jumped 69 percent, thanks to strong demand and a robust pricing environment.



Axel Springer shares advanced 4.7 percent. The publisher of Europe's best-selling tabloid Bild raised its full year earnings outlook after a strong first-half.



Luxury fashion house Hugo Boss soared 5.5 percent after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter sales and net profit.



