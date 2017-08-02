

2 August 2017



RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION



of



NOVAE GROUP plc



by



AXIS Specialty UK Holdings Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited)



to be effected by means of a Scheme of Arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006



PUBLICATION OF THE SCHEME DOCUMENT On 5 July 2017, the boards of Novae Group plc ('Novae') and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ('AXIS') announced that they had agreed the terms of a recommended cash offer pursuant to which AXIS (or, at AXIS' election, a wholly- owned subsidiary of AXIS) will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Novae (the 'Acquisition') to be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act (the 'Scheme'). Publication of the Scheme Document Novae is pleased to announce that a circular in relation to the Scheme (the 'Scheme Document'), setting out, among other things, a letter from the Chairman of Novae, the full terms and conditions of the Scheme, a statutory explanatory statement, an expected timetable of principal events, notices of the Court Meeting and General Meeting and details of the action to be taken by Novae Shareholders has been published today on the Novae website at www.novae.com. Hard copies of the Scheme Document and the Forms of Proxy for the Court Meeting and the General Meeting (or, depending on the Novae Shareholders' communication preferences, a letter or email giving details of the website where the Scheme Document and Forms of Proxy may be accessed) are being sent to Novae Shareholders. Capitalised terms in this announcement (the 'Announcement'), unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Scheme Document. All references to times in this Announcement are to London times unless otherwise stated. Action required As further detailed in the Scheme Document, in order to become effective, the Scheme will require, among other things, that the requisite majority of eligible Novae Shareholders: (i) vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and (ii) pass the Special Resolution at the General Meeting. The Scheme is also subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the Conditions and further terms that are set out in the Scheme Document. Notices convening the Court Meeting and the General Meeting at 10.00 a.m. (London time) on 29 August 2017 and 10.15 a.m. (London time) (or immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Court Meeting) on 29 August 2017, respectively, to be held at 21 Lombard Street, London EC3V 9AH are set out in the Scheme Document.



The Novae Directors, having been so advised by Evercore Partners International LLP ('Evercore') as to the financial terms of the Acquisition, consider the terms of the Acquisition to be fair and reasonable. In providing advice to the Novae Directors, Evercore has taken into account the commercial assessments of the Novae Directors.



The Novae Directors believe that the terms of the Acquisition (including the Scheme) are in the best interests of Novae Shareholders as a whole and unanimously recommend that Novae Shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions to be proposed at the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, as those of them who hold Novae Shares in their own name or through a nominee have irrevocably agreed to do in respect of all of their own beneficial holdings.



It is important that, for the Court Meeting in particular, as many votes as possible are cast so that the Court may be satisfied that there is a fair and reasonable representation of opinion of the Novae Shareholders. Novae Shareholders are therefore strongly advised to complete, sign and return their blue Form of Proxy or appoint a proxy electronically, for the Court Meeting as soon as possible. Novae Shareholders should carefully read the Scheme Document in its entirety before making a decision with respect to the Scheme. Timetable



The Scheme Document contains an expected timetable of principal events relating to the Scheme, which is also set out in the Appendix to this Announcement. Subject to the approval of Novae Shareholders and the Court, and to the satisfaction of the other Conditions, the Scheme is expected to become effective in Q4 in 2017.



Information for Novae Shareholders Copies of this Announcement and the Scheme Document will be available (subject to certain restrictions relating to persons in certain overseas jurisdictions) on Novae's website at www.novae.com and on AXIS' website at www.axiscapital.com by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the Business Day following this Announcement up to and including the Effective Date. A copy of the Scheme Document will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. If you have any questions about this Announcement, the Scheme Document, the Court Meeting or the General Meeting, or are in any doubt as to how to complete the Forms of Proxy, please call Computershare between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Monday to Friday (except UK public holidays) on +44 (0) 370 707 1327. Calls will be charged at national or international rates as the case may be. Different charges may apply to calls from mobile telephones. Please note that calls may be monitored or recorded and Computershare cannot provide legal, tax or financial advice or advice on the merits of the Scheme.



Enquiries:



Novae Group plc Matthew Fosh, Chief Executive +44 20 7050 9000 Reeken Patel, Chief Financial Officer +44 20 7050 9000 Evercore Partners International LLP Matthew Lindsey-Clark +44 20 7653 6000 Stuart Britton +1 212 857 3100 Neil Bhadra +44 20 7653 6000 Canaccord Genuity Limited Bruce Garrow +44 20 7523 8000 Chris Connors +44 20 7523 8000 RBC Europe Limited Oliver Hearsey +44 20 7653 4000 Jonathan Hardy +44 20 7653 4000 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Joe Henry, Chief Financial Officer +1 212 500 7600 Linda Ventresca, Corporate Development +1 212 500 7600 Conrad Brooks, General Counsel +1 212 500 7600 Credit Suisse International Alejandro Przygoda +1 212 325 2000 Carlos Marque +1 212 325 2000 Joe Hannon +44 20 7888 8888 Hugh Man +44 20 7888 8888 Fenchurch Advisory Partners LLP Malik Karim +44 20 7382 2222 Philippe Jacquemard +44 20 7382 2222 Richard Locke +44 20 7382 2222 Philip Evans +44 20 7382 2222 Important notices



APPENDIX



EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS



The following indicative timetable is based on Novae's and AXIS' current expected dates for the implementation of the Scheme and is subject to change. If any of the dates and/or times in this expected timetable change, the revised dates and/or times will be notified to Novae Shareholders by announcement through the Regulatory Information Service of the London Stock Exchange.



Event Time and/or date



Publication of the Scheme Document 2 August 2017



Latest time for lodging Forms of Proxy for the:



Court Meeting (blue form) 10.00 a.m. on 24 August 2017((1)) General Meeting (yellow form) 10.15 a.m. on 24 August 2017((2)) Voting Record Time 6.00 p.m. on 24 August Court Meeting 2017((3) ) General Meeting 10.00 a.m. on 29 August 2017



10.15 a.m. on 29 August 2017((4))



The following dates are indicative only and are subject to change((5) )



Scheme Court Hearing A date expected to be in the fourth quarter of 2017, subject to regulatory and merger control clearances ('D')



Last day of dealings in, and for the D+1 registration of transfers of, Novae Shares



Scheme Record Time 6.00 p.m. on D+1



Suspension of dealings in and disablement of 7.30 a.m. on D+2 CREST of Novae Shares



Effective Date of the Scheme By 8.00 a.m. on D+2



Cancellation of listing of Novae Shares By 8.00 a.m. on D+2



Latest date for despatch of cheques and within 14 days of the crediting of CREST for cash consideration due Effective Date under the Scheme



Long Stop Date 31 March 2018((6))



Notes:



(1) It is requested that blue Forms of Proxy for the Court Meeting be lodged not later than 48 hours prior to the time appointed for the Court Meeting or, if the Court Meeting is adjourned, the time fixed for any adjourned Court Meeting (excluding in either case any part of such 48 hour period falling on a non-Business Day). If the blue Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting is not returned by the above time, it may be handed to a representative of Computershare or to the Chairman of the Court Meeting before the start of that Meeting.



(2) In order to be valid, the yellow Forms of Proxy for the General Meeting must be received by 10.15 a.m. on 24 August 2017 or, if the General Meeting is adjourned, 48 hours prior to the time fixed for the adjourned General Meeting (excluding any part of such 48 hour period falling on a non-Business Day).



(3) If either the Court Meeting or the General Meeting is adjourned, the Voting Record Time for the relevant adjourned meeting will be 6.00 p.m. on the day which is two days (excluding non-Business Days) prior to the date set for such adjourned meeting.



(4) To commence at 10.15 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the Court Meeting shall have concluded or adjourned.



(5) These dates are indicative only and will depend, amongst other things, on the date upon which (i) the Conditions are satisfied or (if capable of waiver) waived; (ii) the Court sanctions the Scheme; and (iii) the Court Order is delivered to the Registrar of Companies.



(6) This is the latest date by which the Scheme may become effective. However, the Long Stop Date may be extended to such later date as Novae and AXIS may agree in writing (with the Panel's consent and as the Court may approve (should such approval(s) be required).



All references in this Announcement to times are to London time unless otherwise stated. All dates by reference to 'D+1' and 'D+2' will be to the Business Day falling immediately after the date indicated.



