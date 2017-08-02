Noble Clean Fuels Limited have decided to cease their membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading was Friday, July 28th, 2017, with positions in delivery. The trading id for Noble Clean Fuels Limited is NOC.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Les Male on telephone number +44 20 3753 2186.



