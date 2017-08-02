Floating Power Plant Market Worth 1,440.1 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Floating Power Plant Market, By Power Source [Renewable (Gas Turbines, Ic Engines), Non-Renewable (Solar Panels Floating Structures, Wind Turbines, Sub-Structure)], Capacity, And Region- Global Forecast To 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Floating Power Plant Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 889.6 million in 2017 to USD 1,440.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.11%, from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 75 Market Data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 171 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Floating Power Plant Market: Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/floating-power-plant-market-244648750.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The factors driving the market includes increasing demand for power, coupled with the lack of power infrastructure, benefits over land based power plants (majorly as it eliminates the land acquisition related problems), and energy efficiency mandates and demand for clean energy (renewable energy source).

Non-Renewable is the largest power source-based market segment

The report segments the Floating Power Plant Market on the basis of power sources into non-renewable and renewable. In 2016, the non-renewable segment held the largest market share of the global Floating Power Plant Market. This growth is majorly driven by the lack of power infrastructure, coupled with the upsurge in energy demand. The non-renewable power source market is segmented into key components, such as gas turbines and IC engines.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=244648750

Above 250 MW is the largest capacity-based market segment

The report also segments the Floating Power Plant Market by capacity into 1 MW to5 MW, 5.1 MW to 20 MW, 20.1 MW to100 MW, 100.1MW to250 MW, and above 250 MW. The capacity segment above 250 MW is projected to dominate the Floating Power Plant Market till 2022. The market share of the above 250 MW segment, is maximum, as the floating power plants which generate this amount of capacity, fall under the non-renewable segment, thus accounting for a major share of the market in the capacity segment.

Asia-Pacific is a key potential market for floating power plants

The floating power plants market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (South & Central America and the Middle East & Africa). The rest of the world dominated the Floating Power Plant Market in 2016, owing to the high demand from the Middle East and African countries, which was closely followed by the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the Floating Power Plant Market by 2022, owing to the rise in renewable floating power plants in countries such as Japan and China, and the non-renewable floating power plants in countries such as Indonesia and Myanmar, among others.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=244648750

To provide an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of companies, such as MAN Diesel & Turbo SE (Germany), Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), Wartsila (Finland), General Electric Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Caterpillar, Inc. (U.S.), Ciel & Terre International (France), Floating Power Plant A/S (Denmark), Ideol (France), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Principle Power, Inc.(U.S.), Upsolar (Hong Kong), Vikram Solar Pvt., Ltd. (India), Yingli Solar (China), and SeaTwirl AB (Sweden), among others. The dominant players are trying to gain a foothold in developing economies and are adopting various methods to grab the market share.

Browse Related Reports

Offshore Wind Market by Component (Turbine, Substructure, and Electrical Infrastructure), Turbine Module, Substructure Type, Location (Shallow Water, Transitional Water, and Deep Water), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/offshore-wind-market-253452593.html

Concentrating Solar Power Market by Technology (Parabolic Trough, Power Tower, Linear Fresnel & Dish/Engine system), Components (Solar field, Power Block, and Thermal Storage), End-User (Utilities, EOR & Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/concentrating-solar-power-market-199506567.html

Subscribe Reports from Energy and Power Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/energy-and-power

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets