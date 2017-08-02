TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Tangelo Games Corp. ("Tangelo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GEL), reports, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, that the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated June 19, 2017 for the 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders of Tangelo (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors and approved the Company's rolling stock option plan. A total of 45,562,075 common shares, representing 24% of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Tangelo were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on July 26, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James Lantier 84.92% 15.08% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- G. Scott Moore 84.92% 15.08% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bernie Wilson 84.92% 15.08% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Asha Daniere 84.92% 15.08% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stock Option Plan

Shareholders voted 84.85% in favour of the approval of the Company's rolling stock option plan and all unallocated options, rights and entitlements thereunder, with 15.15% of shareholders voting against approval of the option plan.

Tangelo's board of directors would like to express its gratitude to the Company's shareholders for their high levels of participation and support.

About Tangelo Games

Tangelo Games Corp., the parent company of Diwip and Akamon, formerly known as Imperus Technologies Corp., is a developer of social and mobile gaming for PC, Mac, iOS and Android platforms. Diwip and Akamon design, develop and distribute their top ranked social casino-themed games within online social networks (such as Facebook) and mobile platforms (such as Android and iPhone). All of the Diwip and Akamon games are free to play and generate revenue primarily through the in-game sale of virtual coins.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

