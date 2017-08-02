KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE August 2, 2017 at 12.30 EET



The Board of Directors of Konecranes Plc has on August 2, 2017 decided on a directed share issue related to the reward payment for the Konecranes Performance Share Plan 2016.



In the share issue, 334,239 Konecranes Plc class A shares held by the company are conveyed without consideration to the key employees participating in the plan in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. More detailed information about the launch and the terms and conditions of the plan is available in the stock exchange release published on June 15, 2016.



The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 23, 2017. According to the authorization, a maximum of 1,000,000 shares may be issued as part of the company's share-based incentive programmes.



The shares will be delivered to the plan participants on August 8, 2017. After the share delivery, the company will hold a total of 165,761 own class A shares.



