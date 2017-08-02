The total bond offering in connection with the interest rate adjustment of adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) and the refinancing of floating-rate loans at the Nykredit Group's refinancing auctions is expected to amount to approx. DKK 38bn. The auctions will be conducted in the period from 22 August to 28 August 2017.



In the auction period, Nykredit Realkredit A/S will publish the amounts offered in the individual ISINs daily at nykredit.com/ir.



Terms for the auctions including a list of the bonds offered, amounts offered and an auction schedule appear from Appendices 1 and 2.



Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66.



Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640143