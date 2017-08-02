Pentahotels to Enter Russian Market in 2018 with pentahotel Moscow - Arbat

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- With Photo

Pentahotels, the neighbourhood lifestyle hotel group, is finalising definitive agreements with Capital Group, one of Russia's most respected property developers, to open pentahotel Moscow - Arabat as its first Russian hotel in Moscow, in time for the June 2018 FIFA World Cup to be hosted in Russia.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/541529/pentahotel_Moscow_Arbat.jpg )



Pentahotel Moscow - Arbat will be situated within one of the four famous "'Book Houses" located on Novy Arbat, around one mile from the Red Square. As part of "Arbat, 15 Building", the new hotel will be ideally located at the intersection of tourism, government and commercial districts.

The hotel will showcase pentahotels' trademark pentalounge and European-led design elements, as well as 228 guestrooms, meeting space and a gym. With lifestyle features including billiards tables, digital entertainment and other non-standard features, pentahotel Moscow will bring an entirely new offering to the area, welcoming travellers and Muscovites to a stylish, comfortable and modern reflection of Moscow's contemporary lifestyle.

"We are delighted to work with Capital Group to bring pentahotels to Moscow and, with a unique product occupying an iconic, city-centre building, fill the gap in the market's lifestyle hotel category," says Mr. Puneet Kanuga, Vice President Acquisitions & Development of pentahotels. "Each pentahotel incorporates not only the cultural characteristics of the country it is in, but also the unique attributes of its location, and that will create a dynamic space to attract a new generation of active urban residents and visitors to the Russian capital."

Mr. Mikhail Khvesko, Executive Director of Capital Group,commented: "Following a series of negotiations with several of the world's best operators, we chose pentahotels. The strategy for all our new development projects is not only to provide highly sophisticated, new architectural solutions, but also ensure their harmonious integration in line with the standards of modern European urbanism. In addition to pentahotels' extensive experience in reformatting various buildings into hotels in different cities around the world, we were attracted by their ideology. When creating a new hotel, pentahotels takes into account not only the cultural characteristics of the country but also the unique attributes of its location. This is exactly what is needed for the renovated New Arbat - a dynamic place that attracts a new generation of active urban residents."

JLL acted as sole advisor to Capital Group on the hotel part of the concept for Arbat, 15 building. Tatiana Veller, Head of Hotels & Hospitality Group Russia & CIS, expressed: "New Arbat, set on the intersection of Moscow's administrative, business and touristic routes, is a great location for a reasonably-priced, internationally managed hotel with alifestyleconcept. Such an operator should help realise the hospitality potential of Capital Group's asset, and deliver value not only to the hotel guests, but to other visitors to the area - tourists and locals alike. Renowned for its lively public areas, bars and restaurants, pentahotels is poised to draw public attention in Moscow and speed up investors' returns."

Thanks to its very efficient product model, high level of centralised support and relatively low development cost, pentahotels enjoys a strong track record of delivering a high return on investment for its owners. The brand is poised for substantial growth with another opening recently announced in the centre of Bangkok, and a significant number of developments in the pipeline.

About pentahotels

Pentahotels represents a new generation of hotelsoffering modern-minded individual and business travellers comfort and style in a relaxed atmosphere. Known for its unique interior design and business attitude, the lifestyle brand stands for true innovation in the industry's four-star segment. With 28 hotels across seven countries over two continents,thehallmark of the hotel chain is the pentalounge - a combination of lounge, bar, café and reception - that stands out with its "living room" look and feel. For further information and bookings, please visithttp://www.pentahotels.com. Follow us onfacebook.com/pentahotelsfor our latest news.

About Capital Group

Capital Group is one of the oldest real estate development companies in Russia working on the market since 1993. The company specializes in comprehensive development projects. The company's portfolio includes 7.8 million square metres of completed projects as well as projects currently under construction or in the planning stages. Of this amount, 3.3 million square metres are currently in active stages of construction today. Capital Group specializes in the construction of multifunctional facility centres, as well as residential and commercial real estate. In addition to its traditional premium and business segments, the company has been developing large-scale (over one million square metres) residential «comfort-class» projects since 2009.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. A Fortune 500 company, JLL helps real estate owners, occupiers and investors achieve their business ambitions. In 2016, JLL had revenue of $6.8 billion and fee revenue of $5.8 billion and on behalf of its clients managed 4.4 billion square feet, or 409 million square metres, and completed sales acquisitions and finance transactions of approximately $136 billion. At the end of the first quarter of 2017, JLL had nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 78,000. As of March 31, 2017, LaSalle Investment Management had $58.0 billion of real estate under asset management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

In Russia and CIS JLL has offices in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kiev. JLL, Russia & CIS was voted Consultant of the Year in 2004, 2006-2017 at the Commercial Real Estate Awards, Moscow; Consultant of the Year at the Commercial Real Estate Awards 2009, 2016, St. Petersburg; Consultant of the Year at the RCSC Awards in 2015.

For further information, visit http://www.jll.ru

Note to Editors:

A picture/s accompanying this release is available through the PA Photowire. It can be downloaded from http://www.pa-mediapoint.press.net or viewed at http://www.mediapoint.press.net or http://www.prnewswire.co.uk.

Media Contacts:

media consulta International Holding AG

On behalf of pentahotels

Aleksandar Musikic

Telefon: +49-(0)-30-65-000-388

E-Mail: press.pentahotels@mcgroup.com





Global Marketing & Communications Department

pentahotels

Telefon: +49-(0)-69-256699-750

E-Mail: communications@pentahotels.com

