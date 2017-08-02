

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell on Wednesday as the pound edged higher against the dollar despite weak data, oil pulled back on data showing a surprise inventory build and earnings proved to be a mixed bag.



Also, investors awaited the Bank of England's interest rate decision and quarterly inflation report, due on Thursday for further direction.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 28 points or 0.38 percent at 7,395 in late opening deals after closing 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday.



Mining giant Rio Tinto fell 2.4 percent after its interim underlying profit came in below consensus forecast.



Standard Chartered shares tumbled 4.8 percent after the bank posted improved profits for the first-half, but said it would not resume paying dividends.



RSA Insurance Group lost 2.5 percent. The motor and home insurer gave a cautious outlook after delivering better-than-expected first-half profit.



William Hill soared 12 percent after the bookmaker saw revenue improve 3 percent in its first half.



In economic releases, U.K. construction activity growth eased to a 11-month low in July, survey data from IHS Markit showed. The headline index dropped to 51.9 from 54.8 in June.



