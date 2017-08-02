Light Therapy Market 4.72% CAGR to 2021, Says A New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Light therapy market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing prevalence of skin disorders. The demand for various aesthetic treatments such as laser surgery is growing due to the increasing number of people who are conscious about their appearance. The growing prevalence of skin disorders such as pimples, scars, acnes, and eczema also drives the demand for skin-related treatments. Hence, the demand for laser surgeries and dermatological procedures is increasing. The analysts forecast global light therapy market to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% during the period 2016-2020.

Complete report on Light Therapy market spread across 76 pages, analyzing 14 major companies with table of content now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1142925-global-light-therapy-market-2017-2021.html .

According to the light therapy market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing prevalence of SAD. SAD is a type of depression that is caused due to changes in seasons. Limited exposure to sunlight is a major cause of SAD. People who live in cold countries do not get adequate exposure to sunlight, which increases the prevalence of SAD in these countries. For instance, in the US, 1.2% of the population of Florida and 9.4% of the population of Alaska experience SAD. This is due to exposure to extremely cold conditions. In Canada, 15.3% of the population experience winter blues and 3%-7% of the population are affected by SAD. In the UK, 20.26% of the population experience winter blues and 3% of the population are affected by SAD.

The following companies as the key players in the global light therapy market: Beurer, Koninklijke Philips, Lumie, and Verilux. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Aura Medical, Compass Health Brands, Demyk Lightmod Products, Lucimed, Nature Bright, Northern Light Technology, Photomedex, Red Light Man, Sphere Gadget Technologies, and Zepter International.

Order a copy of Global Light Therapy Market 2017-2021 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1142925 .

Further, the light therapy market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Low awareness about light therapy. Light therapy is used in various clinical and home-based treatment procedures such as dermatology, neurology, SAD, and orthopedics. However, it is not commonly used in all geographies due to the lack of awareness. Light therapy is considered as a luxury or secondary treatment procedure in developed countries in Western Europe and North America. The per capita healthcare spending is $9,640 in Canada and $7,619 in the US. The increase in disposable income and healthcare spending and the availability of healthcare facilities increase the growth in the number of people who adopt light therapy.

Global Light Therapy Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global light therapy market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of light therapy products.

Another related report is Global Light Therapy Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global light therapy market to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% during the period 2016-2020. The following companies as the key players in the global pedometer market: Fitbit, Garmin, Jawbone, and Omron Healthcare. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Apple, Motorola, Yamax, Samsung, Adidas, Misfit, and Xiaomi.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Technological advancements. Various technological advancements are taking place across industries, such as healthcare, medical, and the wearable industry. The pendulum-based electromechanical pedometers are undergoing product transformation to increase their accuracy and efficacy. The advancement in technology has led to the emergence of piezoelectric sensors that are used in pedometers to increase the accuracy of the device. As the piezoelectric device works on electromagnetic signals, the accuracy in counting steps or keeping track of the distance travelled is higher than a pendulum-based pedometer. Browse complete report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1142921-global-pedometer-market-2017-2021.html.

Explore other new reports on Pharmaceuticals Market athttp://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/pharmaceuticals/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2ndFloor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road,Pune- 411013.

Maharashtra,India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds:http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

