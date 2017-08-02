Finalists Announced: SBID Awards 2017

LONDON, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The highly anticipated finalists of the 2017 SBID International Design Awards have now been revealed. Contenders this year are as formidable as ever with high flying super brands including the Grand Hyatt, Radisson Blu, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels, as well as the Marriott chain from 3 different nations worldwide.

Amongst the world's finest, other power houses include stylish interiors from London's luxury department store, Harvey Nichols as well as industry leaders, TATA Motors, Microsoft and General Electric. The range of finalists across all 14 categories displays a true reflection of the scope of this creative and global industry, depicting an international portfolio of projects from over 40 countries worldwide.

Entries were received from countries such Latvia, Taiwan, the Maldives, Armenia, Rwanda, Sweden, Mexico, UAE and more, from renowned practices such as HBA, March & White, II BY IV DESIGN, Rockwell Group and David Chang Design Associates International.

The SBID Awards is regarded as one of the most prestigious accolades in the interior design industry representing talent and design excellence across all corners of the industry. Each entry undergoes an exclusive two-tier judging process by panels of leading industry experts for both technical content and aesthetic creativity and evaluates essential elements such as brief compliance, budget, health & safety, and fit-for-purpose design.

The judges this year included industry professionals from global design corporations such as Aston Martin, BBC Radio 2 & 6; National History Museum, The Boeing Company, Google, AECOM and more.

The Awards celebrates its seventh edition at The Dorchester hotel London, on Friday 27 October 2017, where the winners will be revealed and presented with the much sought - after crystal trophy.

All of the winners and finalists will be featured in the Global Interior Design 2017 coffee table book.

