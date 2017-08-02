The Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC), the world's leading organization transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and the Edge Computing Consortium (ECC), a world leading organization driving edge computing industry development in the Internet of Things (IoT) area, announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to partner on shared interests of advancing the industrial Internet and edge computing. Under the agreement, the consortia will work together to maximize interoperability and portability for the industrial Internet.

Joint activities between the IIC and the ECC will include:

Identifying and sharing IIoT best practices

Collaborating on test beds and research and development projects

Collaborating on standardization

"We are very excited about the cooperation between ECC and the IIC," said Mr. Haibin YU, Chairman of ECC. "We believe that an in-depth exploration of edge computing technology used in the industrial internet area will better meet the industrial customers end-to-end needs to promote the global industry digitization transformation."

"This MoU expands collaboration opportunities for IIC members with key industry players focused on edge IoT," said Dr. Richard Soley, Executive Director, IIC.

"Edge computing is a key enabling technology to the industrial IoT system. The liaison with the Edge Computing Consortium broadens the industrial IoT ecosystem in line with the Liaison Working Group's effort to build coalitions within the industrial IoT space," said Wael William Diab, IIC Chair of the Liaison Working Group.

The ECC and the IIC have agreed to meet regularly to exchange information and have targeted a joint workshop in Beijing on August 30, 2017, for ECC and IIC members to share use case information.

The Liaison Working Group is the gateway for formal relationships with standards and open-source organizations, consortia, alliances, certification and testing bodies and government entities/agencies. The agreement with the ECC is one of a number of agreements made by the IIC Liaison Working Group. For a list of current liaisons, click here.

About the Edge Computing Consortium

The Edge Computing Consortium (ECC) is a world leading organization driving edge computing industry development in Internet of Things (IoT) area, consisting of industrial and academic members that work on promoting open cooperation. It aims to build a cooperative platform for the edge computing industry that will give impetus to openness and collaboration in the Operational Technology (OT) and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industries, nurtures industrial best practices, and stimulates the healthy and sustainable development of edge computing. For more information, visit http://www.ecconsortium.org.

About the Industrial Internet Consortium

The Industrial Internet Consortium is the world's leading organization transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial Internet of Things. Our mission is to deliver a trustworthy Industrial Internet of Things in which the world's systems and devices are securely connected and controlled to deliver transformational outcomes. The Industrial Internet Consortium is managed by the Object Management Group (OMG). For more information, visit www.iiconsortium.org.

