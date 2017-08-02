Second quarter 2017



-- Order intake reached EUR 49.0 million (2Q16: 50.3), a decrease of 2.5% compared to previous year. -- Order book increased 5.2% to EUR 110.8 million (2Q16: 105.2). -- Revenues for the quarter totaled EUR 50.3 million, a decrease of 6.7% compared to previous year (2Q16: 53.9) -- Operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR -2.3 million (2Q16: +7.5), corresponding to a margin of -4.6% (2Q16: 13.9 %). The operating result included EUR 0.5 million of non-recurring costs. Previous year figures include non-recurring income EUR 4.8 million from US litigation settlement. -- Net result for the period was a loss of EUR -5.7 million (2Q16: +6.1). Earnings per share basic and diluted decreased to EUR -0.073 (2Q16: +0.078). -- Operating cash flow was EUR -2.1 million (2Q16: -2.1). -- Net debt decreased to EUR 33.2 million (2Q16: 34.8).



First half - year 2017



-- Order intake reached EUR 111.0 million (1H16: 106.8), an increase of 3.9% compared to previous year. -- Revenues for the six months totaled EUR 103.5 million, an increase of 3.5% compared to previous year (1H16: 100.0) -- Operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR 1.2 million (1H16: +5.0), corresponding to a margin of 1.1% (1H16: +5.0%). The operating result included EUR 0.7 million of non-recurring costs. Previous year figures include non-recurring income EUR 4.8 million from US litigation settlement. -- Net result for the period was a loss of EUR -3.8 million (1H16: +2.2). Earnings per share basic and diluted decreased to EUR -0.048 (1H16: +0.028). -- Operating cash flow was EUR -2.3 million (1H16: -4.9)



Comment from the CEO



Building on our strengths and seizing opportunities for increased efficiency



It has been an exciting couple of months for me getting to know the Cavotec business before taking over as CEO on July 1st. I've travelled around the world visiting our key markets in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America to learn more about what makes Cavotec tick. It has been encouraging to see our work creating and delivering innovative products and solutions.



Recent months have also been an opportunity to meet many of the talented individuals that will ensure Cavotec continues to meets its customers' demands both today and in the future. It is clear that we have a very strong sales and customer-focused culture in Cavotec - a key strength to build on for the future.



I've also had the opportunity to meet and listen to many of our customers around the world. The feedback has been consistent; We have a strong reputation in the market and are seen as an attractive, innovative and technology-driven partner. We are well-positioned to help our customers take advantage of global industrial trends such as automation and a push for greener operations.



Our strengths are many, but as our customers expect us to be a partner in a world that is changing at a rapid pace, we need to have a streamlined and structured approach to how we operate. Our recent change from a geographical to a customer centric organisation helps Cavotec move in that direction, but we must continue to look for every opportunity to increase efficiency and take full advantage of our global footprint, not least in our supply chain.



Our performance in the quarter is clearly unsatisfactory and at the top of my agenda is to make sure we have a structured approach to getting our products to customers on time. Doing so will ensure we fulfil our commitments, while also enabling us to better manage costs. I have initiated the work on a plan for putting us back on a path of profitable growth.



Looking ahead



While we still see 2017 as a transitional year, I expect the second half to be stronger than the first half, with moderate revenue growth for 2017 overall. As we move into the fall and the next quarter, I will work with the team to identify and take the proper steps to improve our operational performance and to ensure future profitable growth. We must take advantage of our strengths in sales, customer focus and commitment to technology and innovation, while also embracing opportunities that will allow us to operate more efficiently.



ENDS



This is a summary of the 2Q17 published today. The complete 2Q17 report and full year summary with tables is available at http://investor.cavotec.com/financials.cfm. Investors should not rely on summaries only, but should review the complete reports with tables.



