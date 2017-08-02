The Ducth solar company has confirmed to pv magazine that it has sent a takeover proposal to SolarWorld's insolvency administrator last week.

While the insolvency proceedings for SolarWorld are now underway, its insolvency administrator is now negotiating with a group of investors, probably led by its major shareholder Qatar Foundation, about a short-term solution and the rescue of at least 450 jobs in Germany. But there are several interested parties. "We have sent an offer to the insolvency administrator last week", confirmed Thomas Bornstein, managing director of Dutch company Prisma Systems, in respsonse to an inquiry from pv magazine. "We are interested in taking over SolarWorld completely and have already made this clear two months ago." Currently, Prisma Systems is still waiting for confirmation from the insolvency administrator Horst Piepenburg to be able to carry out the due diligence.

Meanwhile,

