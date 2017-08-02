LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC attached(ii): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-UK issuer ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (please specify)(iii): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name HARGREAVE HALE LIMITED ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- City and country of registered office (if applicable) BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- City and country of registered office (if applicable) As above ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(vi): 31 JULY 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 01 AUGUST 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of voting % of voting rights rights through Total attached to financial Total of number of shares instruments both in % voting (total of (total of (8.A + 8.B) rights of 8. A) 8.B 1 + 8.B issuer(vii) 2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 5.0303 5.0303 180,902,034 crossed or reached ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous notification (if 4.9593 4.9593 applicable) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(viii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A: Voting rights attached to shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Number of voting rights(ix) % of voting rights possible) ---------------------------------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Directive Directive Directive 2004/109/E 2004/109/E 2004/109/EC) C) C) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB0006449366 9,099,962 5.0303 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL 8. A 9,099,962 5.0303 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of voting rights that may be Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired % of voting instrument date(x) Conversion Period(xi) if the rights instrument is exercised/ converted. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 ----------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Physical Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ or cash Number of % of voting instrument date(x) Conversion settlement voting rights Period(xi) (xii) rights --------------------------------------------------------------------------- - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 ----------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest X in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv)(please add additional rows as necessary) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total of % of voting rights both if it % of voting rights if through financial equals or Name(xv) it equals or is instruments if it is higher higher than the equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold than the notifiable notifiable threshold threshold ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of the proxy holder ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The number and % of voting rights held ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The date until which the voting rights will be held ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11. Additional information(xvi) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6,931,146 of the resulting shares are held in unit trusts operated by Marlborough Fund Managers Ltd, for whom Hargreave Hale Ltd manages the portfolio of investments on a discretionary basis. The remaining shares are held on behalf of other discretionary clients. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Place of completion HARGREAVE HALE LTD, BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of completion 01 AUGUST 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

