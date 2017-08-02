Middle East & African Paints & Coatings Market to Witness a CAGR of 6.16%, by Revenue, Till 2022 - Mordor Intelligence Study

HYDERABAD, India, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The paints & coatings industry in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) is an emerging industry, owing to the large-scale construction projects that are currently underway. Most Middle Eastern countries have invested a considerable amount in the construction market over the last decade. This is a result of the plan to diversify their economies from oil and oil-related business activities to other industry sectors; tourism has become the major focus. The market demand for paints & coatings is increasing in the construction sector, where new infrastructural construction and multi-storied buildings are underway, which are due to be completed over the forecast period. The major countries contributing to the construction sector are Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, etc. The demand for paints & coatings in these countries is increasing at a moderate rate, as the economic scenario in these countries is still affected by the oil & gas market - a major contributor to the countries' income sources. Al-jazeera Factory for Paints Co., National Paints, Jotun, etc., are among the top players in the Middle East & African paints & coatings market.

The Middle East & African paints & coatings market was worth USD 8.865.67 million in 2016. The architectural coatings segment occupied the highest market share, with ~76%, in terms of volume.

The paints & coatings market in MEA has been segmented by technology into water-borne, solvent-borne, radiation-cured, and others. The water-borne coatings segment is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of water-borne adhesives in architectural coatings. The solvent-borne coatings segment dominates the industrial coatings segment, as these coatings are more efficient than other coatings.

By country, Saudi Arabia accounted for the largest market share in 2016, among other countries, such as Jordon, Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa and Nigeria. Egypt and Jordon are expected to record the fastest growth rates during the forecast period, owing to the increased spending in construction activities and growing industrial activities in these countries. The Middle East & African paints & coatings market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.16%, by revenue, and 5.07%, by volume, during the forecast period.

Spanning over 150 pages, the "Middle East & African Paints & Coatings (2017 - 2022)" report covers Industry Overview, Analysis of Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities, Porter's Analysis, Major Companies that Produce Paints & Coatings, Consumption of Paints & Coatings in the Middle East & Africa, Revenue by Country, Volume by Country, Technology Types and End-user Applications, the Middle East & African Countries' Growth in the Market - 2012-2017, Consumption Value, Key Developments and Trend Analysis of the Market.

