2 August 2017

Invesco Asia Trust plc

Result of Tender Offer

Further to the announcement of the proposed Tender Offer on 28 June 2017, the Board of Invesco Asia Trust plc (the "Company") announces that the Tender Offer for up to 15 per cent. of the Shares in issue closed at 1.00 p.m. on 1 August 2017.

A total of 49,379,160 Shares (being 59.2 per cent. of the Company's Shares in issue as at 3 May 2017 (the Record Date)) were validly tendered under the Tender Offer. As a result, the Tender Offer was oversubscribed. The Basic Entitlement of all Shareholders who have validly tendered their Shares will be accepted in full and excess tenders will be satisfied to the extent of approximately 5.85 per cent. of the excess Shares tendered.

Subject to Shareholder consent being obtained at the General Meeting on 10 August 2017, a total of 12,514,241 Shares will be repurchased by the Company under the Tender Offer and cancelled.

It is expected that cheques will be despatched and CREST accounts will be credited with proceeds in respect of successfully tendered Shares and with unsold uncertificated Shares during the week commencing 14 August 2017 and that the balancing Share certificates and TFE messages in respect of any unpurchased tendered Shares will be despatched during the week commencing 21 August 2017.

Following the implementation of the Tender Offer the Company will have 70,914,475 Shares in issue (excluding 4,085,406 Shares held in Treasury).

The result of the General Meeting and details of the Tender Price will be announced by close of business on 10 August 2017.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement bear the meaning given to them in the Circular published by the Company dated 28 June 2017.

