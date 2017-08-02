

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer price inflation eased in June on slowing energy price growth, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Producer prices climbed 2.5 percent in June from the previous year, after rising 3.4 percent in May. This was the slowest inflation seen so far this year and matched economists' expectations.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation slowed to 2.2 percent from 2.4 percent.



The 2.5 percent increase in producer prices was largely due to rises of 2.9 percent both for intermediate goods and in the energy sector. Nonetheless, energy price growth slowed from 5.8 percent registered in May.



Also, annual growth of 2.5 percent for non-durable consumer goods and 0.9 percent climb for capital goods contributed to the annual increase in June. Durable consumer goods prices rose only 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.1 percent, as expected, following a 0.3 percent drop in May.



