First Bitcoin Capital Corp.: History's First Dividend To Be Paid In CryptoCurrency To Shareholders Of Publicly Traded Company; CoinQX to Support Bitcoin Cash (BCH); WEED ICO Completed, Now Listed on 3 Exchanges

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / First Bitcoin Capital Corp, the world's most prolific issuer of digital currencies (OTCMarkets: BITCF) is pleased to announce that it intends to make history by being first to pay dividends to shareholders in the form of a cryptocurrency.

The company earned 20,000,000 TeslaCoilCoin(s) (symbol TESLA) by using its Omni protocol node to generate TeslaCoilCoin(S) for Tesla Coils, Inc. This coinage does not represent ownership in any entity and does not pay dividends or provide earnings to its owners and is merely a digital fiat crypto currency.

First Bitcoin intends to pay regular quarterly 10% digital cash dividends in crypto currencies as long as we have a surplus of this new form of money in reserves.

The company is determining the valuation of its shares and TESLACoilCoin based on the last trade at the close of business as of today, the declaration date. For example if BITCF were to close at yesterday's price of $.3695 per share and TESLA Coil Coin were to close at last Friday's price of BTC 0.00019744 BTC or US $.54, each shareholder would receive approximately .00684 TESLA Coil Coin for each 1 share of BITCF held as of the record date of ownership.

The Board has set the record date for September 12, 2017, with the payment date of September 29, 2017, to complete this historic dividend event. The company is notifying FINRA ten days in advance of the record date and anticipates that FINRA will set an x-dividend date based on the record date. Owners of our common shares that they own on the OMNI Bitcoin blockchain will be automatically credited with TESLA as both BITCF and TESLA ride on the rails of the Bitcoin blockchain and can share the same wallet addresses. In order to avoid confusion with outside exchanges, it is best to hold your BITCF when in crypto form, in your private OMNI wallet.

The company will send out a digital crypto certificate of ownership to each shareholder with instruction on how to download a wallet and convert their certificates into digital TESLA Coil Coins.

The company intends to pay additional dividends in various crypto currencies that may include crypto exchange symbols $WEED $FLY $PRES, $HILL, $GARY, $BURN, $OTX and $KLC. We may also from time to time pay dividends in our own common shares in their crypto form which trades under the crypto symbol $BITCF on various foreign cryptocurrency exchanges.

$WEED coin listed on 3 exchanges during 3rd successful ICO (Initial Coin Offering).

WEED coin now trades on the OMNIDEX, COINQX and CRYPTOPIA https://www.cryptopia.co.nz/Exchange/?market=WEED_BTC

COINQX supports Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

It is unfortunate that many Bitcoin exchanges are not supporting Bitcoin Cash, however, clients of COINQX, our own exchange, can rely on us to deliver their Bitcoin Cash from the Bitcoin fork that occurred on August 1, 2017, with trading to commence shortly thereafter. We foresee that many of those who missed the Bitcoin run from $300 to $3000 will rush into buying BCH.

In fact, BCH ascended within first 24 hours of trading to the #3 spot on CoinMarketCap.

About the Company

First Bitcoin Capital Corp is engaged in developing digital currencies, proprietary Blockchain technologies, and the digital currency exchange- www.CoinQX.com. We see this step as a tremendous opportunity to create further shareholder value by leveraging management's experience in developing and managing complex Blockchain technologies, developing new types of digital assets. Being the first publicly-traded cryptocurrency and blockchain-centered company (with shares both traded in the US OTC Markets as [BITCF] and as [BIT] in crypto exchanges) we want to provide our shareholders with diversified exposure to digital crypto currencies and blockchain technologies. At this time the Company owns and operates more than the following digital assets under development:

www.CoinQX.com cryptocurrency exchange, registered with FinCEN.

https://www.omniwallet.org/assets/details/309 Latest Active ICO for Loyalty (FLY)

www.altcoinmarketcap.com market capitalization for all cryptocurrencies with up and down voting by altcoin communities.

www.Alphabitcoinfund.com world's first crypto ETF.

www.strain.ID cannabis strains genetic information depository on decentralized Blockchain.

www.iCoiNEWS.com real time cryptocurrency and Bitcoin news site.

www.BITminer.cc providing mining pool management services.

www.2016coin.org online daily election coverage and home page for $PRES, $HILL, $GARY& $BURN -commemorative presidential election coins.

www.bitcannpay.com Open Loop merchant services for dispensaries.

List of most Omni protocol coins issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain and owned by the Company: http://omnichest.info/lookupadd.aspx?address=1FwADyEvdvaLNxjN1v3q6tNJCgHEBuABrS

Second Omni wallet owned by CoinQX reflecting our airline mileage tokens issued: http://omnichest.info/lookupadd.aspx?address=1VuF26AgLyQ4tBoGzYTWRqtDG9zCB7QXe

Third (managed) Omni wallet owned by COINQX: http://omnichest.info/lookupadd.aspx?address=1M18oycUdsXv4pKyLLiASREcRGzPu22MxK

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCMarkets.com.

Contact us via: info@bitcoincapitalcorp.com

or visit http://www.bitcoincapitalcorp.com

https://twitter.com/first_bitcoinFirst Bitcoin Capital Corp.