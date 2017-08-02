

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $34.57 million, or $1.08 per share. This was up from $32.02 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $166.41 million. This was up from $147.86 million last year.



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $34.57 Mln. vs. $32.02 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $1.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q2): $166.41 Mln vs. $147.86 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.5%



