

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee spiked up against the U.S. dollar in afternoon deals on Wednesday, after the Reserve Bank of India slashed key interest rates by 25 basis points, given falling inflation, smooth roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax and a normal monsoon.



At the third bi-monthly monetary policy meeting, policymakers voted to lower the repo rate to 6.00 percent from 6.25 percent. The bank had last reduced the rate by 25 basis points in October 2016.



The reverse repo rate was adjusted to 5.75 percent from 6.00 percent.



The Indian rupee firmed to near a 2-year high of 63.67 against the greenback, up 0.5 percent from Tuesday's closing value of 64.01. The rupee is seen finding resistance around the 62.00 level.



