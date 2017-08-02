

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $112.09 million, or $0.60 per share. This was higher than $96.00 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $150.69 million. This was up from $137.87 million last year.



Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $112.09 Mln. vs. $96.00 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.51 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q2): $150.69 Mln vs. $137.87 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.3%



