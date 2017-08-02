

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) said that it agreed to buy CH2M HILL Companies Ltd. in a cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value of about $3.27 billion, including about $416 million of CH2M net debt.



As per the terms of the merger agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, CH2M's stockholders will have the option to elect to receive either $88.08 in cash, 1.6693 shares of Jacobs common stock or a mix of $52.85 in cash and 0.6677 shares of Jacobs common stock subject to proration such that the aggregate consideration paid to CH2M stockholders will equal 60% cash and 40% Jacobs common stock.



Following the close of the transaction, CH2M stockholders will own 15% of Jacobs shares on a fully diluted basis based on the number of Jacobs shares outstanding today.



The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. Jacobs expects to finance the $2.4 billion cash required for the transaction through a combination of cash on hand, borrowings under the Company's existing revolving credit facility and $1.2 billion of new committed 3-year term debt arranged by BNP Paribas and The Bank of Nova Scotia. Jacobs' post-close liquidity is expected to remain robust at approximately $900 million.



The transaction, which is expected to close in Jacobs' fiscal 2018 first quarter, is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by CH2M stockholders. Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO), which has an approximate 18% voting interest in CH2M, has agreed to vote in favor of the transaction.



Jacobs expects to achieve $150 million of annual run-rate cost savings by the end of the second year following the close of the transaction. Savings are expected to come from real estate, optimization of corporate operations, alignment of organizational structures, procurement and IT systems. Jacobs expects to incur approximately $225 million in one-time costs to achieve these savings.



The transaction is expected to be 25% accretive to Jacobs' adjusted cash earnings per share and 15% accretive to Jacobs' adjusted earnings per share in the first full year post-close.



Jacobs noted that it has formed an Integration Management Office (IMO) to oversee the integration of the two companies. The IMO will be jointly led by senior executives from both companies on a dedicated, full-time basis, including, as announced separately today, Gary Mandel, most recently Jacobs President of Petroleum & Chemicals, who has been appointed Executive Vice President of Integration for Jacobs, and Lisa Glatch, Executive Vice President for Growth and Sales at CH2M.



In addition, Jacobs has hired an independent consulting firm to support the integration. Rigorous integration processes and protocols are being established to ensure transparency and accountability for synergy capture. Jacobs' executive leadership team will be actively involved in integration planning with the Company's Board of Directors engaged in oversight. At the close of the transaction, Jacobs' Board will be expanded to include an additional director from CH2M.



