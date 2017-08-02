Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: Cannabis Sativa Acquires 51% of PrestoDoctor, a Premier Medical Marijuana Telemedicine Platform

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / Cannabis Sativa. Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) announced today that the Company has acquired a controlling interest in PrestoCorp (a.k.a. PrestoDoctor), an online telemedicine platform providing access to knowledgeable physicians for a safe and confidential way to get a medical marijuana recommendation using secure video conferencing technology (https://prestodoctor.com).

Appointments through PrestoDoctor's website are generally completed in 10-15 minutes, and can be scheduled and completed in the same day. This convenience eliminates the need for patients to travel to an in-person appointment or wait in line at a clinic. More than 40,000 users have registered to consult with PrestoDoctor's 15+ licensed physicians across the United States. PrestoDoctor currently offers services in California and Nevada, and is actively targeting expansion into multiple additional states in the coming months.

President David Tobias says:

"We are pleased to bring PrestoDoctor on board as a subsidiary of Cannabis Sativa. Combining our resources should be a great benefit to both companies. We are eager to assist PrestoDoctor in the roll out of their medical marijuana programs in several new states this year, and hope to see the continued growth of PrestoDoctor for years to come. We believe telemedicine is the future."

PrestoDoctor was founded by an experienced Silicon Valley based team, with Kyle Powers previously at Google, IBM, PayPal, and ClearSlide, and Robert Tankson previously with Google, ClearSlide, and McCullough & Associates.

PrestoDoctor CEO Kyle Powers says:

"We are proud to announce our partnership with Cannabis Sativa. The experienced team at Cannabis Sativa will serve a vital role in the continued success of PrestoDoctor as we expand operations into multiple new markets. We believe that the strong portfolio of brands and companies operated by Cannabis Sativa reflects the vast potential of this rapidly growing industry, and we look forward to our joint success."

On August 1, 2017, CBDS filed Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the terms of the acquisition. https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1360442/000144586617001115/cbds_8k.htm

About PrestoDoctor:

PrestoDoctor launched in California in the summer of 2015, and quickly expanded services to Nevada in the summer of 2016. PrestoDoctor has facilitated tens of thousands of appointments and maintains the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online. PrestoDoctor has over 4,000 5-star reviews, is the first medical marijuana company to be accepted into the American Telemedicine Association, and is HIPAA and HITECH compliant. PrestoDoctor plans to expand its services to multiple additional states in Q3 2017.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, owns patent pending and trade secret formulas and processes, offers the hi benefits discount pharmacy card, and operates www.ibudtender.com information platform. In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company's success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Mesquite, NV 89027

702-345-4074

http://www.cannabissativainc.com

SOURCE: Cannabis Sativa Inc.