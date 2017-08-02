GUS and ULaw Shortlisted at EducationInvestor Awards 2017

LONDON, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global University Systems (GUS) and The University of Law (ULaw) were recently announced as finalists at the EducationInvestor Awards 2017.

The University of Law is one of the six institutions in the running for Higher Education Provider of the Year, while Global University Systems has been shortlisted in the 'Grand Prix' category for Education Business of the Year.

The EducationInvestor Awards promote excellence and recognise innovation in the business of education, and they are one of the most sought after recognitions in UK higher education. The judges will be looking for organisations and individuals that have made an outstanding contribution to education in 2017.

Global University Systems is an international network of higher education institutions, affiliates, and partners. With a network of over 40,000 students and institutions based in some of the world's biggest cities like London, Chicago, and Toronto, GUS is committed to international growth and ever expanding outreach.

Employing nearly 2000 full time faculty and administrative staff globally, the group has a direct presence in over 30 locations worldwide. This year marks its second consecutive nomination for this accolade.

The University of Law, acquired by GUS in 2015, has been shortlisted for the Higher Education Provider of the Year award.

ULaw was recently awarded a gold ranking in the UK government-led Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF).The panel judged that ULaw delivers consistently outstanding teaching, learning and outcomes for its students, and it was found to be of the highest quality in the UK.

The winners of the EducationInvestor Awards 2017 will be announced on Tuesday 5 December at a gala dinner at the Hilton Park Lane in London.

About Global University Systems

Global University Systems (GUS) is an international network of higher-education institutions, brought together by a shared passion for accessible, industry-relevant qualifications. The group educates approximately 40,000 students from 150 countries. Through its network of schools and partners, GUS provides a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, professional, executive and language courses on campus, online and via blended learning. Employing over 1,500 full time faculty and administrative staff globally, the group has direct presence in over 30 locations in some of the world's biggest cities, with campuses in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Dublin; across the Atlantic in Toronto, Chicago and Vancouver; and across the globe in places such as Singapore, Berlin and Hannover.

About The University of Law

The University of Law is the UK's longest-established specialist provider of legal education and training in the UK, with centres in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Chester, Guildford, Manchester and Leeds, as well as at The University of Exeter and The University of Reading.Previously The College of Law, it was granted university status in November 2012.

The University of Law's market-leading Employability Service gives students access to work experience, pro bono opportunities and legal vacancies as soon as they accept their place. The result is excellent employability statistics: 96% of its full-time Legal Practice Course (LPC) students gained employment in 2016 after finishing their course while 91% of undergraduate students achieved the same.

In 2017, The University of Law was awarded a gold ranking in the Government-led Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF). The panel judged that ULaw delivers consistently outstanding teaching, learning and outcomes for its students and was assessed to be of the highest quality found in the UK.

For more information, visit www.law.ac.uk.