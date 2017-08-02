Global Universal Process Controllers Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - By Type & End User

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Universal Process Controllers Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global universal process controllers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Universal Process Controllers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the miniaturization of UPCs. There is a global trend happening among various product manufacturers to make their mechanical and electronic devices smaller in the global universal process controllers market. The manufacturing companies such as ABB, OMEGA Engineering, and Bürkert are manufacturing smaller UPCs, and are gaining market importance in the process automation. The development of smaller devices has reduced the space occupied for the controllers when integrated with the control system. This is very helpful for the end-users such as the food and beverages, chemical and petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries in saving space. These spaces can be utilized for additional customizations or changes to their process machines.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the integration of UPCs with control system. Integration of control system with UPCs and plant management systems for process control along with process electrification, power distribution, and management systems of the plant are driving the market growth. Such integration generates rapid real-time information from all equipment and parts of the plant at a central location known as a control room. These developments improve accessibility, allowing prompt assessment, detecting shortcomings of operational processes early, and enhancing the overall decision-making capability. The integration of UPCs with control system helps in monitoring and controlling the various process variables with communication developments.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the adoption of low cost individual process controllers over UPCs. The adoption of individual process controllers like temperature process controllers, pressure process controllers, and flow process controllers has reduced the adoption of UPCs. These type of single process controllers are least priced than UPCs. Individual process controllers do not have a display system.

Key vendors



ABB

Bürkert

JUMO

OMEGA Engineering

Sisel Engineering



Other prominent vendors



Arthur J. Gallagher

Atrium

Beazley

Chubb

Gard

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance

Munich Re

Peoples Insurance Agency

Others

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qdl5cg/global_universal

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716