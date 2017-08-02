

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $942 million, or $3.49 per share. This was up from $908 million, or $3.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $942 Mln. vs. $908 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.7% -EPS (Q2): $3.49 vs. $3.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Approx. $11.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX