DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK: UBQU), is announcing its entry into the burgeoning new Cryptocurrency industry with its newest division under development called CryptoBuy.com

Through CryptoBuy.com, UBQU expects to capture a large share of the growing Cryptocurrency services arena. Considering Crypto Currencies experience as much as $6.6 billion in digital tokens changing hands every day and an over 400% market cap growth has occurred this year alone, totaling nearly $100 billion, many are forecasting cryptocurrencies to continue on this rapid market takeover and trajectory for the foreseeable future.

This new Ubiquitech Software division will consist of a full-service Website and a mobile App that will be capable of giving cryptocurrency quotes in its simplest form, but also offer membership accounts with the most dynamic charting software for all cryptocurrencies listed in dozens of exchanges. UBQU will give offer members ability to create and track their portfolios, get the latest news, set trading alerts and tap into CryptoBuy's robust API. These features plus many future additions will make CryptoBuy.com a virtual one-stop shop for new and novice traders.

The new division will be monetized through website and mobile app advertising, trading education services, as well as monthly membership fees, and more. The Company believes that CryptoBuy.com will be another multi-million dollar division and further details about the monetization of the site will come in future press releases.

After several months of R&D, the company has concluded that there is a major lack of powerful investing, charting and portfolio tracking platforms in the Cryptocurrency market and intends to position itself as the premier Cryptocurrency site.

Additionally, as the CryptoBuy.com team establishes itself within the cryptocurrency market, it is also planning on developing solutions for industries where monetary exchange is a challenge, (i.e. the cannabis industry where it can assist with divisions like HempLifeToday.com domestically and internationally) via blockchain technology, and new advanced applications. Even mainstream players such as Goldman Sachs, Visa, Capital One, Nasdaq, and the New York Stock Exchange have realized the potential and have invested in underlying blockchain technology for future use.

Ubiquitech CEO James Ballas said, "We now plan to do in the Cryptocurrency world what we have done in the Hemp world, and that is develop a Company that is capable of being profitable and growing right out of the gate. We already have the talent and know how within our organization and this new division will be a great boost to our Company."

COO Luke Dreyer states, "Cryptocurrency is growing and currencies like BitCoin are paving the way. Through CryptoBuy.com we intend to develop the state of the art platform for new and experienced cryptocurrency investors. With over 830 current cryptocurrencies available to trade, there is a definite need and a gap in the marketplace for the bundled research, charting, portfolio tracking, and education services a trader needs to maximize their investments. When sites like the popular Cryptocurrency exchange service, CoinBase, reportedly see major spikes in user signups over the recent months, including as many as 40,000 users signing up in one day in May of this year, then we know this market is robust and we plan on capitalizing on this new wave of consumer interest. This sector is booming right now and nothing is going to stop it!"

After 90 days of researching, evaluating, bidding, and focus groups the Company chose the name CryptoBuy.com as this name is simple to remember, easy to navigate, and has a high "Searchable" component. This domain was purchased on 8.01.2017 for the amount of $2,369.

In addition, the Company has commissioned its Website and Mobile App team to work on all aspects of the CryptoBuy.com division, and the development team has been appointed as well. Developments and design elements on this new division will be released in future news on a regular basis.

CEO James Ballas adds, "This is a very exciting addition to our Company and we will move as quickly as possible to bring CryptoBuy.com to fruition and keep shareholders informed at each step. In the meantime our HempLifeToday division is stronger than ever with everything in place for growth, from the management team, to the product line, shipping and customer support, everything is solid and each division will operate independently under the UBQU umbrella."

The Company wants all shareholders to know and understand that moving forward Ubiquitech Software Corp (UBQU), will continue to use its team of programmers, copywriters, analysts, management and employees, to manage and grow all current and future divisions of the Company. This goes with the decision to keep the name Ubiquitech Software Corp (UBQU), as this name better reflects the nature of the Company and its expertise.

The Company looks forward to giving shareholders regular news and updates on the progress of all divisions and more can be found about CryptoBuy.com at www.Ubiquitechsoftware.com after 5pm Eastern time after 8.04.2017.

About CryptoBuy.com

CryptoBuy.com is a new Website and App dedicated to the traders of Cryptyo Currencies world-wide. Through CryptoBuy.com traders can create and track their portfolios, get the latest news, set trading alerts and tap into CryptoBuy's robust API. These features plus many future additions make CryptoBuy.com a virtual one-stop shop for new and novice traders.

About Ubiquitech

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries, is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiaries HempLifeToday™ and CryptoBuy.com

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include: Its popular CBD Tinctures, Concentrated Oils, GelCaps, Skin Salve, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

CryptoBuy.com focuses on the burgeoning new world of Crypto Currencies and is created to be a service to persons interested in tracking and trading the many existing and future Crypto Currencies worldwide.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends', "believes', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

