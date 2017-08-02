LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- StaffConnect Group, provider of the world's leading enterprise mobile employee engagement platform, today announced that it has been shortlisted as a finalist in the 2017 SaaS Awards Program in the category Best SaaS Product for HR.

With awards for excellence and innovation in SaaS, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, UK and EMEA. The SaaS Awards program is now in its second year of recognizing and celebrating innovation in software.

Categories for the 2017 awards program include Best Data-Driven SaaS Product, Best SaaS Product for Small Business and the hotly contested Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product.

"Competition in the global marketplace for SaaS is incredibly fierce, so for StaffConnect to be shortlisted in Best SaaS Product for HR is an incredible achievement for the team," said Geraldine Osman, Vice President of Marketing, StaffConnect.

"Software as a service is the new software standard," said SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson. "The global competition is incredibly fierce, with incredibly disruptive technologies shaking up the marketplace - and the dust is far from settled. It's a new playing field altogether, with providers constantly innovating to ensure their clients are always leveraging best-of-breed software services which are reliable yet still at the cutting edge."

"In our second year promoting SaaS exclusively alongside the long-running Cloud Awards -- which has an October deadline -- we have seen a huge variety of submissions from the US and outside North America -- comprising organizations of all sizes from large, blue-chip organizations to agile, niche-filling start-ups.

"With such a high standard of submissions, a gargantuan task awaits our judges to arrive at our final award winners. As ever, all entrants were incredibly strong this year and to make the shortlist is itself a huge honor."

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday 29 August 2017. The SaaS Awards are closed for entries and will return in Spring 2018. Over 300 organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2017-saas-shortlist/

A sister program to the SaaS Awards, The Cloud Awards (https://www.cloud-awards.com/), is currently accepting submissions for a new 2017-18 program, continuing its recognition of excellence in cloud computing, with a final October deadline.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect delivers the world's leading mobile employee engagement platform. The StaffConnect solution transforms the employee experience by enabling large enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' -- with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com.

