PureCloud by Genesys Races Past 1 Million Interactions Daily

FRIMLEY, England, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys® (www.genesys.com/uk), the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact centre solutions, continues to experience explosive customer adoption and platform growth with PureCloud by Genesys', a cloud-based customer engagement and employee collaboration offering.

Analyst firm Frost & Sullivan forecasts that hosted/cloud contact centre solutions will increase from 24 percent of the total seats base in 2015 to 40 percent by 2020.1 Genesys is exceeding this pace by adding more than 500 PureCloud customers in the last 12 months alone - nearly half of which are located outside of North America. Moreover, there has been a 300 percent increase in customer usage in the first half of 2017.

PureCloud is also infusing its partner channel with new revenue opportunities. The solution's partner base has expanded by 43 percent so far in 2017, resulting in a 72 percent increase in customers gained via the channel.

Since last year, PureCloud's accelerated momentum has gained industry recognition. According to principal analyst for Frost & Sullivan Nancy Jamison, "PureCloud by Genesys earned our 2016 Growth Excellence Leadership Award for Cloud Customer Contact Applications because of its industry-leading growth in the cloud contact centre applications market, competitive and feature rich capabilities, and excellent customer support."

Today, the solution handles more than 1 million interactions per day across phone, email, chat and social channels to seamlessly and securely support the customer journeys for hundreds of companies across the world, including Al Romansiah, Deakin University, Feros Care, Gestcom, Grupo Monge, MyBudget, Quicken Inc., Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Smollan, among many others. New, simplified application bundles also mean customers can add digital channels at no additional cost - allowing them to grow seamlessly from dozens to hundreds of agents in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.

To support this expansive global growth, PureCloud offers user interfaces in 15 languages, more than any other SaaS customer experience cloud provider in the market. Furthermore, over 63 million customer API calls are processed per month on the solution, revealing an appetite and willingness by IT professionals and partners to move from SaaS to platform-as-a-service (PaaS) providers.

In addition to deploying the solution's customer engagement functionality, nearly one-third of customers add PureCloud Communicate, which uniquely and natively combines traditional IP PBX (private branch exchange) functionality with employee collaboration tools like video conferencing, screen sharing, dynamic team chat, rich employee profiles and document management.

"PureCloud is quite simply the fastest growing customer experience solution on the planet! Market traction has far exceeded industry predictions with active users climbing to the same level as our first-generation cloud solution - but in less than half the time," said Brian Bischoff, senior vice president for PureCloud by Genesys. "And, we've upped our customer success model by doubling our Care Team for global 24-hour coverage and making new deployments even faster, with an average deployment taking less than 40 days."

PureCloud has also demonstrated strong momentum in its roll-out of new features and functionality, with nearly 160 major enhancements released in the last year. Some recent highlights include:

Co-browsing with Chat/Screen Share with Voice and Chat Added : Natively built in from the same all-in-one application, these capabilities enable a deeper and more efficient way for companies to support digital omnichannel customer experiences.

: Natively built in from the same all-in-one application, these capabilities enable a deeper and more efficient way for companies to support digital omnichannel customer experiences. Client Integrations Strengthened: Includes media channels and data dip capabilities and offers cloud-to-cloud direct connections, ultimately providing a more secure and seamless experience for customers integrating PureCloud with customer relationship management systems (CRM) and other back-end systems.

Includes media channels and data dip capabilities and offers cloud-to-cloud direct connections, ultimately providing a more secure and seamless experience for customers integrating PureCloud with customer relationship management systems (CRM) and other back-end systems. Security/Compliance Achievements: Obsessively focused on data confidentiality, integrity, availability and privacy, PureCloud adheres to the most stringent industry certifications, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and PCI DSS Service Provider Level 1. Genesys regularly adds security-minded enhancements, such as Secure Pause in its call recording feature, to ensure PureCloud is the most secure cloud solution available.

Launched globally in 2015, PureCloud is a unified, all-in-one customer engagement and employee collaboration solution that is easy to use and quick to deploy. A true cloud offering based on microservice architecture, PureCloud is flexible, open, feature-rich, and built for rapid innovation, providing organisations with a future-proof solution for quickly scaling to meet customer growth.

