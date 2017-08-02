Funrise Appoints Commercial Director for Spanish and Portuguese Territories

VAN NUYS, California, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Funrise Inc. announced the appointment of Miguel Canut to oversee Funrise's Spanish Headquarters as a continuation of the company's international growth strategy.

Funrise Inc. continues to build their business and portfolio of brands with a strategic focus on key international territories. The new Funrise Spain office is led by Miguel Canut, a dynamic executive leader with a strong background in multinational environments. Canut brings over 30 years of experience in consumer goods, having worked at Sega, Acclaim Entertainment and THQ.

"Miguel comes to Funrise with a deep knowledge of retail sales and distribution experience. We believe this appointment further positions Funrise as a truly global company with great brand delivery capabilities across the Iberian Peninsula," said Martin Good, Sr. Vice President International.

"I am very excited to join the excellent team at Funrise Inc. and be a part of their European expansion plan and growth in emerging territories including Spain and Portugal," said Miguel Canut, Commercial Director Spain and Portugal.

About Funrise

Founded in 1987, Funrise is an innovator and an industry leader in the manufacturing and distribution of the most popular children's toys. Simply put...we create fun! Funrise is the manufacturer of leading power brands such as TONKA®, Gazillion Bubbles®, Luna Petunia', Positively Perfect' and Sing-a-ma-Lings, making their product offerings diverse and full of fun for kids of all ages! Funrise Toy Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Matrix Holdings Limited. Funrise U.S. headquarters are located in Van Nuys, CA, with an office in Hong Kong, and additional showrooms in Minneapolis, Bentonville, United Kingdom and Australia. For more information, visit www.Funrise.com.