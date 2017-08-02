Global Conductive Polymer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.7% by 2022: Increasing Use of Lightweight & High-Performance Smart Materials

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Conductive Polymer Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global conductive polymer market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period to reach $8,462.2 million by 2022.

The key drivers supporting the growth of the market include the increasing use of lightweight and high-performance smart materials. Based on product, the polyaniline segment is expected to be the largest segment of the global conductive polymer market during the forecast period, in terms of volume and value. However, the inherent conductive polymer is expected to witness the highest growth, during the forecast period in terms of value.

The factors driving the growth of the conductive polymer market are increasing use of lightweight and high-performance smart materials, growing demand in a wide range of applications, rapid industrialization, and growing economy of developing Asian countries. Conductive material as smart material is used in making various products and applications for industries related to automotive, pharmaceutical, technology and consumer goods. Conductive polymer offers a large scope for developing advanced products to meet the specifications. Nowadays, there is high demand for flexible and wearable electronics, displays and other flexible organic semiconductors. Companies from across the globe are investing in research and development (R&D) to meet the growing demand of lightweight, high-performance smart materials. This has led to a great demand for conductive polymers, hence adding to its market growth.

The key trends witnessed in the global conductive polymer market include increasing investments in intelligent materials and development of electrochemistry. With the advent of globalization, urbanization and economic change, the demand for intelligent materials is increasing. Intelligent or 'smart' materials are materials whose properties, such as electromagnetic, mechanical, chemical, optical etc., can be altered to attain a certain specification for a particular function. These materials are used in making various products and applications for industries related to automotive, pharmaceutical, technology and consumer goods. Companies all across the globe are investing in research and development (R&D) to meet the growing demand for newer and innovative products. Conductive polymer offers a large scope for developing advanced products for the medical and technology sectors. Therefore, the global trend of investing on development of new and smart materials is facilitating growth in adoption of conductive polymer.

