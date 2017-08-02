sSCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 2 August 2017 2:00 P.M.



Scanfil plc: Notification of managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Anttila, Keijo Position: Other senior manager



Issuer Name: Scanfil Oyj LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507



Initial Notification Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20170802091851_2



Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-07-31 Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF) Nature of transaction: OTHER Description: Notification of loss and restoring of option rights 2013 C and 2016 A to the company.



Instrument: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT ISIN: N/A (Option rights 2013 C and 2016 A)



Volume: 20 000 Unit price: N/A Euro



Aggregated transactions: Volume: 40 000 Volume weighted average price: N/A Euro





SCANFIL PLC



Petteri Jokitalo CEO



For additional information: CEO Petteri Jokitalo tel. +358 8 4882 111 www.scanfil.com