Connectivity, Content and Cloud Communities Drive Strong Growth Revenue Increased by 16% Year Over Year

Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, announced its results today for the three months ended 30 June 2017.

Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by 16% to €120.8 million (2Q 2016: €104.0 million).

Recurring revenue 1 increased by 14% to €113.4 million (2Q 2016: €99.3 million).

Net income increased by 13% to €10.3 million (2Q 2016: €9.2 million).

Adjusted net income 2 increased by 12% to €10.1 million (2Q 2016: €9.0 million).

Earnings per diluted share increased by 11% to €0.14 (2Q 2016: €0.13).

Adjusted earnings 2 per diluted share increased by 12% to €0.14 (2Q 2016: €0.13).

Adjusted EBITDA 2 increased by 15% to €54.3 million (2Q 2016: €47.3 million).

increased by 15% to €54.3 million (2Q 2016: €47.3 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 45.0% (2Q 2016: 45.5%).

Capital expenditures, including intangible assets3, were €56.4 million (2Q 2016: €62.6 million).

Operating Highlights

Equipped space 4 increased by 2,900 square metres in the quarter to 117,000 square metres.

increased by 2,900 square metres in the quarter to 117,000 square metres. Revenue generating space 4 increased by 5,200 square metres in the quarter to 95,000 square metres.

increased by 5,200 square metres in the quarter to 95,000 square metres. Utilisation rate at the end of the quarter was 81%.

During the second quarter, Interxion completed the following expansions: 300 sqm expansion in Copenhagen, 900 sqm expansion in Marseille, 600 sqm expansion in Paris, and 1,100 sqm expansion in Vienna.



"Interxion delivered a strong second quarter as communities of interest within Interxion facilities continued to grow. Second quarter revenue growth was 16% year over year and we installed 5,200 square metres of new revenue generating space," said David Ruberg, Interxion's Chief Executive Officer. "Demand continues to be strong and we are adding further capacity to meet that demand. Our strategic focus of developing robust connectivity and global cloud communities to create value for our customers has positioned us to grow at the heart of the digital economy."

Quarterly Review

Revenue in the second quarter of 2017 was €120.8 million, a 16% increase over the second quarter of 2016 and a 6% increase over the first quarter of 2017. Recurring revenue was €113.4 million, a 14% increase over the second quarter of 2016 and a 5% increase over the first quarter of 2017. Recurring revenue in the second quarter represented 94% of total revenue. On an organic constant currency5 basis, revenue in the second quarter of 2017 was 16% higher than in the second quarter of 2016 and 5% higher than in the first quarter of 2017.

Cost of sales in the second quarter of 2017 was €47.9 million, a 21% increase over the second quarter of 2016 and a 9% increase over the first quarter of 2017.

Gross profit was €72.9 million in the second quarter of 2017, a 13% increase over the second quarter of 2016 and a 4% increase over the first quarter of 2017. Gross profit margin was 60.3% in the second quarter of 2017, compared with 61.9% in the second quarter of 2016 and 61.3% in the first quarter of 2017.

Sales and marketing costs in the second quarter of 2017 were €8.3 million, a 14% increase over the second quarter of 2016 and a 5% increase from the first quarter of 2017.

Other general and administrative costs, which exclude depreciation, amortisation, impairments, share-based payments, and M&A transaction costs, were €10.3 million in the second quarter of 2017, a 6% increase over the second quarter of 2016 and a 3% decrease from the first quarter of 2017.

Depreciation, amortisation, and impairments in the second quarter of 2017 was €27.2 million, an increase of 24% from the second quarter of 2016 and a 13% increase from the first quarter of 2017.

Operating income in the second quarter of 2017 was €25.0 million, an increase of 6% from the second quarter of 2016 and a 2% increase from the first quarter of 2017.

Net finance expense for the second quarter of 2017 was €10.9 million, a 7% increase over the second quarter of 2016 and an 6% increase over the first quarter of 2017. Comparisons to prior periods are impacted by the issuance of €150.0 million of additional 6.00% senior secured notes due 2020 in April 2016 and drawings under our €75.0 million senior secured revolving facility that we entered into in March 2017.

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2017 was €3.7 million, an 11% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2016 and a 13% increase from the first quarter of 2017.

Net income was €10.3 million in the second quarter of 2017, a 13% increase over the second quarter of 2016 and a 4% decrease from the first quarter of 2017.

Adjusted net income was €10.1 million in the second quarter of 2017, a 12% increase over the second quarter of 2016 and a 6% decrease from the first quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 was €54.3 million, a 15% increase over the second quarter of 2016 and a 6% increase over the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.0% in the second quarter of 2017, compared with 45.5% in the second quarter of 2016 and 45.1% in the first quarter of 2017.

Cash generated from operations, defined as cash generated from operating activities before interest and corporate income tax payments and receipts, was €40.6 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared with €39.3 million in the second quarter of 2016 and €63.0 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Capital expenditures, including intangible assets, were €56.4 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared with €62.6 million in the second quarter of 2016 and €54.8 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents were €49.2 million at 30 June 2017, compared with €115.9 million at year end 2016. Total borrowings, net of deferred revolving facility financing fees, were €777.7 million at 30 June 2017, compared with €735.0 million at year end 2016. On 9 March 2017, we entered into a €75.0 million senior secured revolving facility. As of 30 June 2017, €45.0 million was drawn. On 28 July 2017, we increased the aggregate capacity of this facility to €100.0 million.

The following capacity metrics do not include Science Park. Equipped space at the end of the second quarter of 2017 was 117,000 square metres, compared with 104,200 square metres at the end of the second quarter of 2016 and 114,100 square metres at the end of the first quarter of 2017. Revenue generating space at the end of the second quarter of 2017 was 95,000 square metres, compared with 81,600 square metres at the end of the second quarter of 2016 and 89,800 square metres at the end of the first quarter of 2017. Utilisation rate, the ratio of revenue-generating space to equipped space, was 81% at the end of the second quarter of 2017, compared with 78% at the end of the second quarter of 2016 and 79% at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Business Outlook

Interxion today reaffirms guidance for its revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures (including intangibles) for full year 2017:

Revenue €468 million €483 million Adjusted EBITDA €212 million €222 million Capital expenditures (including intangibles) €250 million €270 million

Capital expenditure guidance does not include €77.5 million for the acquisition of Interxion Science Park in 1Q 2017.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from Interxion's expectations include, but are not limited to, the difficulty of reducing operating expenses in the short term, the inability to utilise the capacity of newly planned data centres and data centre expansions, significant competition, the cost and supply of electrical power, data centre industry over-capacity, performance under service level agreements, certain other risks detailed herein and other risks described from time to time in Interxion's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Interxion does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this report.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Included in these materials are certain non-IFRS financial measures, which are measures of our financial performance that are not calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, within the meaning of applicable SEC rules. These measures are as follows: (i) EBITDA; (ii) Adjusted EBITDA; (iii) Recurring revenue; (iv) Revenue on an organic constant currency basis; (v) Adjusted net income; (vi) Adjusted basic earnings per share and (vii) Adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Other companies may present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Recurring revenue, Revenue on an organic constant currency basis, Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share differently than we do. Each of these measures are not measures of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to Profit for the period attributable to shareholders ("net income") as indicators of our operating performance or any other measure of performance implemented in accordance with IFRS.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Recurring revenue and Revenue on an organic constant currency basis

We define EBITDA as net income plus income tax expense, net finance expense, depreciation, amortisation and impairment of assets.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for the following items, which may occur in any period, and which management believes are not representative of our operating performance:

Share-based payments primarily the fair value at the date of grant to employees of equity awards, are recognised as an employee expense over the vesting period. We believe that this expense does not represent our operating performance.

Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions ("M&A") under IFRS, gains and losses associated with M&A activity are recognised in the period in which such gains or losses are incurred. We exclude these effects because we believe they are not reflective of our ongoing operating performance.

Adjustments related to terminated and unused data centre sites these gains and losses relate to historical leases entered into for certain brownfield sites, with the intention of developing data centres, which were never developed and for which management has no intention of developing into data centres. We believe the impact of gains and losses related to unused data centres are not reflective of our business activities and our on-going operating performance.

In certain circumstances, we may also adjust for other items that management believes are not representative of our current on-going performance. Examples include: adjustments for the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle or estimate, impairment losses, litigation gains and losses or windfall gains and losses.

We define Recurring revenue as revenue incurred monthly from colocation, connectivity and associated power charges, office space, amortised set-up fees and certain recurring managed services (but excluding any ad hoc managed services) provided by us directly or through third parties, excluding rents received for the sublease of unused sites.

We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring revenue provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding our on-going operational performance. These measures help us and our investors evaluate the on-going operating performance of the business after removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortisation). Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, when combined with the primary IFRS presentation of net income, provides a more complete analysis of our operating performance. Management also believes the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitates comparisons between us and other data centre operators (including other data centre operators that are REITs) and other infrastructure based businesses. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also relevant measures used in the financial covenants of our €100.0 million revolving credit facility, our €100.0 million senior secured revolving facility and our 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2020.

A reconciliation from net income to EBITDA and from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the tables attached to this press release. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and other key performance indicators may not be indicative of our historical results of operations, nor are they meant to be predictive of future results.

We believe that revenue growth is a key indicator of how a company is progressing from period to period and presenting organic constant currency information for revenue provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operational performance because it helps us and our investors evaluate the ongoing operating performance of the business after removing the impact of acquisitions and of currency exchange rates.

Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share

We define Adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the following items and the related income tax effect, which may occur in any period, and which management believes are not reflective of our operating performance:

Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions ("M&A") under IFRS, gains and losses associated with M&A activity are recognised in the period in which such gains or losses are incurred. We exclude these effects because we believe they are not reflective of our on-going operating performance.

Adjustments related to provisions these adjustments are made for adjustments in provisions that are not reflective of the on-going operating performance of Interxion. These adjustments may include changes in provisions for onerous lease contracts.

Adjustments related to capitalised interest Under IFRS we are required to calculate and capitalise interest allocated to the investment in data centres and exclude it from net income. We believe that reversing the impact of capitalised interest provides information about the impact of the total interest costs and facilitates comparisons with other data centre operators.

In certain circumstances, we may also adjust for items that management believes are not representative of our current on-going performance. Examples include: adjustments for the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle or estimate, impairment losses, litigation gains and losses or windfall gains and losses.

Management believe that the exclusion of certain items listed above, provides useful supplemental information to net income to aid investors in evaluating the operating performance of our business and comparing our operating performance with other data centre operators and infrastructure companies. We believe the presentation of Adjusted net income, when combined with net income (loss) prepared in accordance with IFRS is beneficial to a complete understanding of our performance. A reconciliation from reported net income to Adjusted net income is provided in the tables attached to this press release.

Adjusted basic earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounts are determined on Adjusted net income.

The company's outlook for 2017 included in this press release, includes a range for expected Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, which excludes items that management believes are not representative of our operating performance. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based payments, income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions, adjustments related to terminated and unused data centre sites, and other significant items that currently cannot be predicted. The exact amount of these items is not currently determinable, but may be significant. Accordingly, the company is unable to provide equivalent reconciliations from the corresponding forward-looking IFRS measures to expected Adjusted EBITDA.

About Interxion

Interxion (NYSE:INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through 45 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion's uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications.

With over 600 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

This announcement contains inside information under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).

1 Recurring revenue is revenue incurred from colocation and associated power charges, office space, amortised set-up fees, cross-connects and certain recurring managed services (but excluding any ad hoc managed services) provided by us directly or through third parties, excluding rents received for the sublease of unused sites.

2 Adjusted net income (or 'Adjusted earnings') and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS figures intended to adjust for certain items and are not measures of financial performance under IFRS. Complete definitions can be found in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section in this press release. Reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and net income to Adjusted net income can be found in the financial tables later in this press release.

3 Capital expenditures, including intangible assets, represent payments to acquire property, plant, equipment and intangible assets, as recorded in the consolidated statement of cash flows as "Purchase of property, plant and equipment" and "Purchase of intangible assets", respectively.

4 Equipped space and Revenue generating space (and other metrics derived from these measures) exclude Interxion Science Park, which was acquired on 24 February 2017.

5 We present organic constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency rate fluctuations. For purposes of calculating Revenue on an organic constant currency basis, results from entities acquired during the current and comparison period are excluded. Also, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than Euro are converted into Euro using the average exchange rates from the prior period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. The reconciliation of total revenue growth to total revenue growth on an organic constant currency basis, is as follows:

Three Months Ended 30 June 2017 Year-on-year Sequential Reported total revenue growth 16 6 Add back: impact of foreign currency translation 1 0 Reverse: impact of acquired ISP business (2 (1 Total revenue growth on an organic constant currency basis 16 5 Percentages may not add due to rounding

INTERXION HOLDING NV CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (in €'000 except per share data and where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun-30 Jun-30 Jun-30 Jun-30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue 120,823 104,026 234,773 206,026 Cost of sales (47,926 (39,663 (92,021 (78,782 Gross Profit 72,897 64,363 142,752 127,244 Other income 33 27 130 Sales and marketing costs (8,285 (7,284 (16,210 (15,008 General and administrative costs (39,623 (33,568 (77,181 (65,953 Operating income 24,989 23,544 49,388 46,413 Net finance expense (10,920 (10,170 (21,207 (18,128 Profit or loss before income taxes 14,069 13,374 28,181 28,285 Income tax expense (3,727 (4,209 (7,027 (8,901 Net income 10,342 9,165 21,154 19,384 Basic earnings per share(a) 0.15 0.13 0.30 0.28 Diluted earnings per share(b) 0.14 0.13 0.30 0.27 Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (shares in thousands) 71,060 70,479 71,060 70,479 Weighted average number of shares for Basic EPS (shares in thousands) 71,035 70,316 70,907 70,163 Weighted average number of shares for Diluted EPS (shares in thousands) 71,739 71,198 71,599 71,018 As at Jun-30 Jun-30 Capacity metrics 2017 2016 Equipped space (in square meters) (c) 117,000 104,200 Revenue generating space (in square meters) (c) 95,000 81,600 Utilization rate 81 78 (a) Basic earnings per share are calculated as net income divided by the weighted average number of shares for Basic EPS. (b) Diluted earnings per share are calculated as net income divided by the weighted average number of shares for Diluted EPS. (c) Equipped space and Revenue generating space (and other metrics derived from these measures) exclude Interxion Science Park, which was acquired on February 24, 2017.

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: SEGMENT INFORMATION (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun-30 Jun-30 Jun-30 Jun-30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Consolidated Recurring revenue 113,427 99,331 221,702 196,542 Non-recurring revenue 7,396 4,695 13,071 9,484 Revenue 120,823 104,026 234,773 206,026 Net income 10,342 9,165 21,154 19,384 Net income margin 8.6 8.8 9.0 9.4 Operating income 24,989 23,544 49,388 46,413 Operating income margin 20.7 22.6 21.0 22.5 Adjusted EBITDA 54,313 47,346 105,650 93,265 Gross profit margin 60.3 61.9 60.8 61.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 45.0 45.5 45.0 45.3 Total assets 1,589,211 1,473,099 1,589,211 1,473,099 Total liabilities 1,015,136 946,348 1,015,136 946,348 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(a) (56,441 (62,592 (111,198 (112,594 France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK Recurring revenue 74,183 63,773 144,181 126,039 Non-recurring revenue 4,688 2,608 8,070 5,884 Revenue 78,871 66,381 152,251 131,923 Operating income 24,784 22,374 48,770 44,056 Operating income margin 31.4 33.7 32.0 33.4 Adjusted EBITDA 43,115 37,012 83,284 73,193 Gross profit margin 62.0 63.4 61.9 62.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin 54.7 55.8 54.7 55.5 Total assets 1,130,979 954,598 1,130,979 954,598 Total liabilities 231,445 205,333 231,445 205,333 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(a) (40,753 (43,627 (75,819 (80,383 Rest of Europe Recurring revenue 39,244 35,558 77,521 70,503 Non-recurring revenue 2,708 2,087 5,001 3,600 Revenue 41,952 37,645 82,522 74,103 Operating income 16,445 15,083 33,155 30,352 Operating income margin 39.2 40.1 40.2 41.0 Adjusted EBITDA 24,041 21,574 47,695 43,089 Gross profit margin 65.2 65.8 66.0 66.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 57.3 57.3 57.8 58.1 Total assets 379,372 340,529 379,372 340,529 Total liabilities 82,176 81,711 82,176 81,711 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(a) (13,635 (16,389 (29,852 (26,671 Corporate and other Operating income (16,240 (13,913 (32,537 (27,995 Adjusted EBITDA (12,843 (11,240 (25,329 (23,017 Total assets 78,860 177,972 78,860 177,972 Total liabilities 701,515 659,304 701,515 659,304 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(a) (2,053 (2,576 (5,527 (5,540 (a) Capital expenditure, including intangible assets, represents payments to acquire property, plant and equipment and intangible assets,as recorded in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as "Purchase of property, plant and equipment" and "Purchase of intangible assets," respectively.

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun-30 Jun-30 Jun-30 Jun-30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated Net income 10,342 9,165 21,154 19,384 Income tax expense 3,727 4,209 7,027 8,901 Profit before taxation 14,069 13,374 28,181 28,285 Net finance expense 10,920 10,170 21,207 18,128 Operating income 24,989 23,544 49,388 46,413 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments 27,209 22,021 51,392 43,498 EBITDA(1) 52,198 45,565 100,780 89,911 Share-based payments 1,559 1,322 3,568 2,763 Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions M&A transaction costs(2) 556 492 1,329 721 Items related to terminated or unused data centre sites: Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites(3) (33 (27 (130 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 54,313 47,346 105,650 93,265 France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK Operating income 24,784 22,374 48,770 44,056 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments 18,097 14,543 33,996 28,835 EBITDA(1) 42,881 36,917 82,766 72,891 Share-based payments 234 128 545 432 Items related to terminated or unused data centre sites: Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites(3) (33 (27 (130 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 43,115 37,012 83,284 73,193 Rest of Europe Operating income 16,445 15,083 33,155 30,352 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments 7,382 6,387 14,340 12,529 EBITDA(1) 23,827 21,470 47,495 42,881 Share-based payments 214 104 200 208 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 24,041 21,574 47,695 43,089 Corporate and Other Operating income (16,240 (13,913 (32,537 (27,995 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments 1,730 1,091 3,056 2,134 EBITDA(1) (14,510 (12,822 (29,481 (25,861 Share-based payments 1,111 1,090 2,823 2,123 Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions M&A transaction costs(2) 556 492 1,329 721 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (12,843 (11,240 (25,329 (23,017 (1) "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are non-IFRS financial measures. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for more information on these measures, including why we believe that these supplemental measures are useful, and the limitations on the use of these supplemental measures. (2) "M&A transaction costs" are costs associated with the evaluation, diligence and conclusion or termination of merger or acquisition activity. These costs are included in "General and administrative costs". In the quarter ended 30 June 2017, M&A transaction costs included €0.6 million related to other activity including the evaluation of potential asset acquisitions. (3) "Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites" represents the income on sub-lease of portions of unused data centre sites to third parties. This income is treated as 'Other income.'

INTERXION HOLDING NV CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) As at Jun-30 Dec-31 2017 2016 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,235,319 1,156,031 Intangible assets 59,650 28,694 Goodwill 39,364 Deferred tax assets 24,713 20,370 Other investments 3,281 1,942 Other non-current assets 14,442 11,914 1,376,769 1,218,951 Current assets Trade receivables and other current assets 163,199 147,821 Cash and cash equivalents 49,243 115,893 212,442 263,714 Total assets 1,589,211 1,482,665 Shareholders' equity Share capital 7,106 7,060 Share premium 526,176 519,604 Foreign currency translation reserve 7,473 9,988 Hedging reserve, net of tax (194 (243 Accumulated profit 33,514 12,360 574,075 548,769 Non-current liabilities Other non-current liabilities 13,505 11,718 Deferred tax liabilities 20,888 9,628 Borrowings 717,732 723,975 752,125 745,321 Current liabilities Trade payables and other current liabilities 196,336 171,399 Income tax liabilities 6,406 5,694 Borrowings 60,269 11,482 263,011 188,575 Total liabilities 1,015,136 933,896 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,589,211 1,482,665

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET: BORROWINGS (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) As at Jun-30 Dec-31 2017 2016 Borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents 49,243 115,893 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2020(a) 628,734 629,327 Mortgages 53,057 54,412 Financial leases 51,435 51,718 Other borrowings(b) 44,775 Borrowings excluding Revolving Facility deferred financing costs 778,001 735,457 Revolving Facility deferred financing costs(c) (285 (426 Total borrowings 777,716 735,031 Borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents 728,473 619,138 (a) €625 million 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2020 include a premium on the additional issuance and are shown after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, offering fees and expenses. (b) On 28 July 2017, we amended the terms of our €75.0 million senior secured revolving facility agreement dated 9 March 2017 to increase the amount available under the facility to €100.0 million and to add a second extension option enabling us to extend the maturity of this credit facility to 31 December 2018. Also, on 31 July 2017, we extended the maturity of our €100.0 million senior multicurrency revolving facility agreement dated 17 June 2013 from 3 July 2018 to 31 December 2018. (c) Deferred financing costs of €0.3 million as of 30 June 2017 were incurred in connection with the €100 million revolving facility.

INTERXION HOLDING NV CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun-30 Jun-30 Jun-30 Jun-30 2017 2016((b)) 2017 2016((b)) Net income 10,342 9,165 21,154 19,384 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments 27,209 22,021 51,392 43,498 Provision for onerous lease contracts (392 (1,271 Share-based payments 1,528 1,158 2,569 2,558 Net finance expense 10,920 10,170 21,207 18,128 Income tax expense 3,727 4,209 7,027 8,901 53,726 46,331 103,349 91,198 Movements in trade receivables and other assets (16,191 (3,732 (13,388 1,310 Movements in trade payables and other liabilities 3,051 (3,264 13,581 (2,758 Cash generated from (used in) operations 40,586 39,335 103,542 89,750 Interest and fees paid(a) (2,462 (1,060 (20,912 (15,422 Interest received 8 18 (53 25 Income tax paid (2,474 (2,484 (5,305 (3,538 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 35,658 35,809 77,272 70,815 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchase of property plant and equipment (53,399 (60,729 (106,322 (108,176 Financial investments deposits (148 (366 748 Acquisition Interxion Science Park B.V. (77,517 Purchase of intangible assets (3,042 (1,863 (4,876 (4,419 Loans provided (1,341 (1,341 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (57,930 (62,592 (190,422 (111,847 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from exercised options 541 4,250 4,088 6,176 Proceeds from mortgages 14,625 14,625 Repayment of mortgages (872 (948 (1,420 (1,268 Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 74,775 Repayment Revolving facilities (30,000 Proceeds Senior secured notes at 6% 155,346 155,346 Interest received at issue of additional notes 2,225 2,225 Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (331 175,498 47,443 177,104 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (695 147 (943 (404 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (23,298 148,862 (66,650 135,668 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 72,541 40,492 115,893 53,686 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 49,243 189,354 49,243 189,354 (a) Interest and fees paid is reported net of cash interest capitalised, which is reported as part of "Purchase of property, plant and equipment." (b) The collaterized cash has been reclassified from "Cash and cash equivalents" to "Other current assets" and "Other non-current assets." The impact on the consolidated statement of cash flows has been presented in investing cash flows. Comparative figures have been adjusted accordingly.

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (in €'000 except per share data and where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun-30 Jun-30 Jun-30 Jun-30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income as reported 10,342 9,165 21,154 19,384 Add back + M&A transaction costs 556 492 1,329 721 556 492 1,329 721 Reverse - Interest capitalised (853 (701 (1,765 (1,166 (853 (701 (1,765 (1,166 Tax effect of above add backs reversals 74 52 109 111 Adjusted net income 10,119 9,008 20,827 19,050 Reported basic EPS: (€) 0.15 0.13 0.30 0.28 Reported diluted EPS: (€) 0.14 0.13 0.30 0.27 Adjusted basic EPS: (€) 0.14 0.13 0.29 0.27 Adjusted diluted EPS: (€) 0.14 0.13 0.29 0.27

INTERXION HOLDING NV Status of Announced Expansion Projects as at 2 August 2017 with Target Open Dates after 1 January 2017 CAPEX(a)(b) Equipped

Space(a) Market Project (€ million) (sqm) Target Opening Dates Amsterdam AMS8: Phases 1 2 New Build 50 2,800 4Q 2016 -1Q 2017(c) Copenhagen CPH2: Phase 2 15 600 1Q 2017 2Q 2017(d) Frankfurt FRA11: Phases 1 4 New Build 95 4,800 4Q 2017 2Q 2018 (e) Frankfurt FRA12: New Build 19 1,100 4Q 2017 Frankfurt FRA13: Phases 1 2 New Build 90 4,800 4Q 2018 1Q 2019 (f) London LON3: New Build 35 1,800 3Q 2018 Marseille MRS 1: Phase 3 20 1,400 1Q 2017 2Q 2017 (g) Marseille MRS2: Phases 1 2 New Build 76 4,300 1Q 2018 3Q 2018(h) Paris PAR7: Phase 2 37 2,100 4Q 2016 2Q 2017 (i) Stockholm STO5: Phase 1 New Build 11 500 3Q 2017 Vienna VIE2: Phase 6 8 68 3,000 3Q 2016 3Q 2018 (j) Zurich ZUR1: Phase 3 (cont.) 1 400 3Q17 Total € 517 27,600 (a) CAPEX and Equipped space are approximate and may change. Figures are rounded to nearest 100 sqm unless otherwise noted. Totals may not add due to rounding. (b) CAPEX reflects the total spend for the projects listed at full power and capacity and the amounts shown in the table above may be invested over the duration of more than one fiscal year. (c) AMS8: Phase 1 (1,500 square metres) became operational in 4Q 2016. Phase 2 (1,300 square metres) became operational in 1Q 2017. (d) CPH2: 300 square metres became operational in 1Q 2017; another 300 square metres became operational in 2Q 2017. (e) FRA11: Phases 1 and 2 (1,200 square metres each) are scheduled to become operational in 4Q 2017; phases 3 4 (1,200 square metres each) are scheduled to become operational in 2Q 2018. (f) FRA13: Phase 1 (2,300 square metres) is scheduled to become operational in 4Q 2018; phase 2 (2,500 square metres) is scheduled to become operational in 1Q 2019. (g) MRS1: 600 square metres became operational in 1Q 2017; another 900 square metres became operational in 2Q 2017. (h) MRS2: 900 square metres is scheduled to become operational in 1Q 2018; 1,800 square metres is scheduled to become operational in 3Q 2018. Further phases have not yet been announced. (i) PAR7: 400 square metres became operational in 4Q 2016.1,100 square metres became operational in 1Q 2017; another 600 square metres became available in 2Q 2017. (j) VIE2: 300 sqm became operational in 3Q 2016; 1,100 square metres became operational in 2Q 2017; 300 square metres is scheduled to become operational in 4Q 2017; 700 square metres is scheduled to become operational in 2Q 2018; 600 square metres is scheduled to become operational in 3Q 2018.

