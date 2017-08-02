Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: General Motors' Q2 EPS Rose 5.6% Y-o-Y; Outshined Forecasts

Research Desk Line-up: Ford Motor Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

In Q2 FY17, General Motors reported total net sales and revenue of $36.98 billion compared to $37.38 billion reported in Q2 FY16. Meanwhile, total net sales and revenue numbers for the reported quarter missed market expectations of $40.25 billion.

The automobile Company reported income from continuing operations of $2.43 billion, or $1.60 per diluted share in Q2 FY17 compared to $2.76 billion, or $1.74 per diluted share, in Q2 FY16. The Company's diluted adjusted EPS for the reported quarter also stood at $1.89 per diluted share, up from diluted adjusted EPS of $1.79 recorded in Q2 FY16. Wall Street had expected the Company to report diluted adjusted EPS of $1.72.

Operating Metrics

During Q2 FY17, General Motors' operating income came in at $2.62 billion compared to $2.97 billion in the previous year's same period. The segment's adjusted EBIT came in at $3.68 billion in Q2 FY17 versus $3.85 billion in the last year's comparable quarter. The Company's total wholesale vehicle sales were 1.21 million in Q2 FY17, up from 1.31 million vehicles in Q2 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's worldwide total retail vehicle sales stood at 2.34 million in Q2 FY17 compared to 2.39 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

Segment Performance

General Motors North America (GMNA) revenues were down by 5.9% to $28.44 billion during Q2 FY17 from $30.22 billion in the prior year's same quarter. The segment's adjusted EBIT was down to $3.48 billion, or 12.2% of the segment's revenues, in Q2 FY17 from $3.75 billion, or 12.4% of the segment's revenues, in the year-ago comparable quarter.

During Q2 FY17, General Motors International Operations (GMIO) operations' revenues were down by 3.8% to $3.22 billion from $3.34 billion in the last year's comparable quarter. However, the segment's Q2 FY17 adjusted EBIT surged to $340 million, or 10.6% of the segment's revenues, from $190 million, or 5.7% of the segment's revenues, in Q2 FY16.

Meanwhile, General Motors South America (GMSA) segment's revenues surged 40.1% to $2.30 billion in Q2 FY17 from $1.64 billion in the prior year's comparable quarter. However, the segment reported a negative adjusted EBIT of $23 million in Q2 FY17 compared to negative adjusted EBIT of $118 million in the year ago same quarter.

General Motors' Financial segment revenues increased 39.9% during Q2 FY17 to $2.99 billion from $2.14 billion in Q2 FY16. The segment's adjusted EBIT for the reported quarter stood at $357 million, up from $214 million in recorded in the year-ago same quarter.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

During the six months ended on June 30, 2017, General Motors generated $7.56 billion in cash from operations compared to cash used in operating activities of $6.02 billion at the end of prior year's comparable period. The Company had cash and cash equivalents balance of $16.60 billion as on June 30, 2017, compared to $12.57 billion at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company had Automotive-long-term debt and Financial-long-term debt amounting to $9.54 billion and $49.54 billion, respectively, as on June 30, 2017.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

On July 24, 2017, General Motors' Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share payable on September 22, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 09, 2017.

Outlook

In its guidance for full year FY17, General Motors' management expects diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $6.00 to $6.50. Additionally, the Company projects $6 billion in consolidated Company cash flow; whereas adjusted automotive free cash flow for FY17 is anticipated to be $7 billion.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, August 01, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $34.76, declining 3.39% from its previous closing price of $35.98. A total volume of 21.54 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 12.30 million shares. General Motors' stock price rallied 4.70% in the past three months and 11.05% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 5.51 and has a dividend yield of 4.37%. The stock currently has a market cap of $50.89 billion.

