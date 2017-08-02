

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales recovered in June after falling for two straight months, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Retail sales grew by real 1.5 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a revised 0.8 percent fall in May.



On a monthly basis, retail sales growth improved to 0.8 percent from 0.5 percent in May.



In nominal terms, retail sales grew 1.1 percent from the previous year and by 0.5 percent on month.



The retail sector excluding service stations showed a real 1.4 percent annual growth. Sales of food, drinks and tobacco grew 3.1 percent, while non-food sector sales gained only 0.1 percent.



