

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) released a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $150.48 million, or $0.65 per share. This was higher than $138.19 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $1.06 billion. This was up from $0.98 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $150.48 Mln. vs. $138.19 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q2): $1.06 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.46 to $2.52



