Global Molecular Biology Kits & Reagents and Enzymes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.2% by 2022: High Cost & Mishandling of Genetic Information are Key Challenges

The global molecular biology kits and reagents and enzymes market was valued at $4,928.3 million in 2015 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2016 - 2022.

Increasing cases of genetic disorders, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing aging population, and increasing prevalence of cancer and incidence of infectious diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the global molecular biology kits and reagents, and enzymes market. Some of the challenges hindering the growth of the market include high cost and mishandling of genetic information.

The demand for molecular biology kits and reagents, and enzymes is increasing due to significant growth in the number of people suffering from infectious diseases and cancer. The incidence of infectious diseases, such as HIV, HPV, HCV and healthcare associated infections (HCAIs) is increasing, due to lack of access to preventive care and poor lifestyle. According to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) globally, approximately 36.7 million people suffered from HIV infection, in 2015. In addition, according to the WHO, 8.2 million deaths took place globally due to cancer in 2012, out of which 1.6 million deaths were due to lung cancer, while 745,000 deaths were due to liver cancer, and 400,000 deaths were a result of esophageal cancer.

