Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: T. Rowe Price Group's Revenue Jumped 13%; EPS Rocketed 90%

Earnings Reviewed

T. Rowe Price announced net revenue of $1.17 billion on Q2 FY17, up 13% compared to net revenue of $1.04 billion on Q2 FY16. The Company's earnings numbers topped analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion.

During Q2 FY17, T. Rowe Price's operating expenses were $664.0 million compared to operating expenses of $761.2 million in Q2 FY16. The Company's other operating expense during Q2 FY17 was $122.1 million, up 23.5% compared to Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, T. Rowe Price's net income was $373.9 million compared to net income of $203.3 million on Q2 FY16. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) of the Company were approximately $1.50 in the reported quarter, up 89.9% compared to earnings of $0.79 in the prior year's corresponding quarter. T. Rowe Price reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, up 15.3% on a y-o-y basis and exceeded Wall Street's expectations of $1.32 per share.

Operating Results

The Company reported that investment advisory revenues earned in Q2 2017 from the T. Rowe Price's mutual funds distributed in the US were $754.3 million, reflecting an increase of 12.7% on a y-o-y basis. Average US mutual fund assets under management increased 13.8% to $560.2 billion.

For Q2 2017, Investment advisory revenues earned from other investment portfolio totaled $289.6 million, representing growth of 15.1% on a y-o-y basis. Average assets under management for these portfolios increased 16.1% to $325.7 billion.

During Q2 FY17, T. Rowe Price's compensation and related costs were $403.8 million, up 8.8% on a y-o-y basis, due primarily to additional headcount, an increase in the interim accrual of the annual bonus, and higher benefits. The Company's average staff size increased by 6.8% on a y-o-y basis, and the firm employed 6,651 associates at June 30, 2017.

T. Rowe Price's advertising and promotion costs were $18.6 million in Q2 FY17 compared with $14.9 million in Q2 FY16. The firm currently expects advertising and promotion costs for 2017 to grow up to 10% over 2016 as the firm executes on a number of strategic initiatives.

T. Rowe Price's net non-operating income was $112.0 million in Q2 FY17, an increase of $70.5 million from Q2 2016.

Asset management

During Q2 FY17, T. Rowe Price's asset under management increased $42.0 billion to $903.6 billion. The Company's net cash inflow was $3.7 billion in the reported quarter. Net cash flows into the firm's target date retirement portfolios were $3.1 billion in Q2 FY17 and $5.4 billion in H1 FY17. The Company noted that investors domiciled outside the United States accounted for about 5% of the firm's assets under management at December 31, 2016, and June 30, 2017.

The firm's common shares outstanding decreased since the end of 2016 as it spent $447.0 million during H1 2017 to repurchase 6.5 million shares, or 2.6%, of its outstanding common shares, including $130.7 million to repurchase 1.9 million shares during Q2 2017.

T. Rowe Price invested $82.6 million during H1 FY17 in capitalized facilities and technology and expects capital expenditures for 2017 to be up to $200 million, of which about two-thirds is planned for technology initiatives.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, August 01, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $83.15, marginally rising 0.52% from its previous closing price of $82.72. A total volume of 1.54 million shares have exchanged hands. T.Rowe Price's stock price rallied 16.49% in the last three months, 23.29% in the past six months, and 19.06% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 10.48%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 14.27 and has a dividend yield of 2.74%. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $20.06 billion.

