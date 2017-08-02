Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: PayPal's Revenue Jumped 18%; Adjusted EPS Soared 27%

Research Desk Line-up: Discover Financial Services Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PYPL, following the Company's release of its second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings results on July 26, 2017. The mobile payment company exceeded $3 billion in a single quarter for the first time and raised its full-year guidance. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Credit Services industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on July 26, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Discover Financial Services when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on PYPL; also brushing on DFS. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PYPL

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=DFS

Earnings Reviewed

For the period ended June 30, 2017, PayPal's revenue hit $3.14 billion compared to revenue of $2.65 billion in Q2 2017, reflecting revenue growth of 18%, or 20% on a foreign currency neutral (FX-neutral) basis. Analysts estimated revenue at $3.09 billion for the quarter.

During Q2 2017, PayPal's GAAP operating margin totaled 13.7%, down 30 basis points compared to operating margin of 14.0% in Q2 2016. The Company's non-GAAP operating margin was 21.0% for the reported quarter.

For Q2 2017, PayPal reported that it earned $411 million, or $0.34 per share, compared with $323 million, or $0.27 per share, in Q2 2017. Adjusted for one-time items, the Company posted earnings of $0.46 per share up 27% on a y-o-y basis, beating Wall Street's estimates of $0.43 per share.

Payment Metrics

For Q2 2017, PayPal's total payment volume (TPV) was $106 billion, up 26% on a currency-neutral basis, consisting of US payment volume growth of 27% and international volume growth of 25%, exceeding $100 billion in quarterly TPV for the first time.

The Company's merchant services volume grew 30% on a currency-neutral basis to $91 billion. Merchant services represented approximately 86% of PayPal's total volume in the reported quarter. Volume associated with eBay represented approximately 14% of the total compared to 15% in Q1 2017 and 17% in Q2 2016. The Company noted that P2P contributed approximately 21% of TPV.

During Q2 2017, PayPal gained 6.5 million net new active accounts, the largest organic quarterly gain in the past 3 years and up over 80% on a y-o-y basis. The Company ended the reported quarter with 210 million active accounts, including 17 million merchant accounts, growing its base by 12% on a y-o-y basis, driven by strength in the core PayPal business as well as growth in Venmo. In Q2 2017, PayPal's number of payment transactions per active account on a trailing 12-month basis reached 32.3, with 6.8 billion transactions occurring on its payment platform over that period. In Q2 2017, PayPal's transactions grew 23% to 1.8 billion.

PayPal reported that 34% of the payments on its platform were made on a mobile device in Q2 2017. The Company processed approximately $36 billion in mobile payment volume in the reported quarter, up 50% on a y-o-y basis. PayPal reported One Touch adoption expansion, with over 60 million consumer accounts opted in. Merchant accounts accepting One Touch were slightly above 5.5 million, growing by 500,000 in the quarter. During Q2 2017, Venmo, PayPal's social payments platform, processed $8.0 billion of TPV, representing a 103% increase on a y-o-y basis.

On July 18, 2017, PayPal announced the closing of the acquisition of TIO Networks for approximately $238 million. TIO is a leading cloud-based, multi-channel bill payment processor, serving leading telecom, wireless, cable, and utility bill issuers in North America. Through this acquisition, PayPal intends to expand its scale of operations, complement its product portfolio, and accelerate its entry into the bill pay market.

Cash Matters

PayPal's cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $6.6 billion as of June 30, 2017. The Company generated operating cash flow of $921 million and free cash flow of $747 million, up 51% compared to free cash flow of $495 million in the prior year's same quarter.

Outlook

For FY 2017, PayPal expects revenue to grow 18% - 19% at current spot rates and 19% - 20% on an FX-neutral basis, to a range of $12.775 billion - $12.875 billion. The Company is forecasting GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.32 - $1.36 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.80 - $1.84.

For Q3 2017, PayPal is projecting revenue growth rate of 18% - 20% at current spot rates and 18% - 20% on an FX-neutral basis, to a range of $3.140 billion - $3.190 billion. The Company is estimating GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.30 - $0.32 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.42 - $0.44.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, August 01, 2017, PayPal's stock climbed 1.35%, ending the trading session at $59.34. A total volume of 9.04 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 8.84 million shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 20.98% in the last three months, 49.17% in the past six months, and 60.12% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 50.34% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 47.85 and currently, has a market cap of $72.43 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily