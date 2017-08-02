Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - LSC Expands Its Logistics Portfolio, Acquires Farrington, the Industry-Leading Service Mailing and Logistics Service Provider

Research Desk Line-up: S&P Global Post Earnings Coverage

Impact Logistics Services

Farrington has been delivering logistics services since 1981. Under proactive delivery management, the Company has reported 97% on-time delivery rate with a narrow, time-coordinated delivery windows with industry-leading precision. Also, the Company offers enhanced visibility and efficiency across the entire delivery process. The Company holds National Private Truck Council (NPTC) Fleet Safety Recognition, SmartWay transportation partnership, and SOC 2 Type 2 audit.

Farrington views this agreement as an expansion of its scale, where it plans to leverage the existing client-base of LSC to expand its service offerings. LSC plans to implement the full-fledged logistics services into the print supply chain of its client's businesses. The Company plans to expand its logistics service offering through this approach, and offer printing, publication, logistics services, etc., under one portfolio.

The AI Propelled Growth Strategy

Prior to this acquisition, LSC announced an equity investment in Authors, Inc., an Austin, Texas-based, developer of machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for the Publishing Industry. The Company announced that it would leverage the AI expertise from Authors, Inc., to deliver intelligent editorial analysis, automated keyword enhancement and actionable insights, for publishers. Also, the Company plans to utilize machine learning and AI to help make title discoverable by recommending keywords, re-calibrating meta data dynamically based on quarterly performance and analyzing the content to predict the next best seller.

Other Announcements

LSC has been on an acquisition spree recently, announcing three takeovers in July 2017. On July 17, 2017, it acquired CREEL Printing, a leading privately-owned offset and digital printing Company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREEL has about 700 employees in six facilities across the country and is ranked among the 10 largest publication printers. The Company's portfolio includes full-color web and sheetfed printing, regionally distributed variable digital production, large-format printing, and integrated digital solutions.

LSC was awarded a 5-year contract from Great Minds, LLC, on April 24, 2017, for Supply Chain Services to be delivered for print production and warehousing of educational materials for Great Minds. The Company reaffirmed its full-year FY17 guidance, where it expects net sales of $3.55 billion to $3.65 billion in FY17, and free cash flow of $125 million to $155 million. Additionally, the LSC stated that it would announce its Q2 FY17 results on August 03, 2017.

Last Close Stock Review

On Tuesday, August 01, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $21.29, slightly down 0.42% from its previous closing price of $21.38. A total volume of 288.20 thousand shares have exchanged hands. LSC Communications' stock is trading at a PE ratio of 9.38 and has a dividend yield of 4.70%. The stock currently has a market cap of $730.03 million.

