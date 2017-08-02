

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $342 million, or $1.02 per share. This was higher than $295 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $2.34 billion. This was up from $2.31 billion last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $342 Mln. vs. $295 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.02 vs. $0.90 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q2): $2.34 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.22 to $4.32



